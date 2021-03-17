Decanter Centrifuge Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players till 2028 | Flottweg SE, Alfa Laval Inc., Phoenix Process Equipment

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Overview

Decanter centrifuge is a device used in separation, which is based on the rotational speed and density of components. Decanter centrifuge is used to separate different forms of components like solid, liquid and gaseous. Decanter centrifuge is used to process raw materials of various industries such as food processing industries, mineral processing industry, chemical, pharmaceutical and water treatment industry, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the decanter centrifuge in the end-use industries is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period.

Decanter centrifuge can raise the potential of the separation process by using centrifugal forces generated by rotations, which can be helpful in many industries for the removal of complete moisture from the solid products, hence used in the two-phase separation process. Decanter centrifuge is also known as a solid bowl centrifuge and is used for the continuous separation of different density components.

Decanter centrifuge has been used in wastewater and sludge treatment industry, mineral processing industry and chemical industry. The rise in industrial waste treatment, food and mineral processing industry is likely to expand the market for decanter centrifuge.

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for the separation of components and materials in the industry eventually leads to the growing demand for the decanter centrifuge in the near future. Decanter centrifuge acts as an effective tool for separating products on the basis of density and phase of materials in various industries.

The global industrial waste management industries are expected to drive the market for decanter centrifuge. Additionally, the centrifugal force-enabled separation processes for different phases of components in various industries across the globe will have a positive impact on the global decanter centrifuge market. The rising expenditure on the sludge and industrial waste treatment, which is expected to push the demand for decanter centrifuge.

The rising growth of mineral processing and biofuel industries across the world creating the demand for decanter centrifuge.’

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Market Segmentation

The decanter centrifuge market has segmented into different parts based on the product type, end-user industries and geography. The decanter centrifuge is commonly used in the various minerals processing industries and industrial waste treatment plants.

Based on product type, the decanter centrifuge market is segmented into:

Two Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Three Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Clarifying Decanter Centrifuge

Other Types

Based on end-user industry, the decanter centrifuge market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Oils & Biofuels

Chemicals Industry

Pharmaceutical

Mineral Processing Industry

Industrial Waste management industry

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Regional Outlook

The decanter centrifuge market has categorized into seven critical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. The decanter centrifuge market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, as the food processing industries are growing across the globe. East Asia and South Asia represent a significantly high market share, and the market for decanter centrifuge will grow at a significant rate due to the rising food processing and mineral processing industries.

Awareness of the treatment of industrial waste and sludge to create opportunities for the decanter centrifuge in the near future. China and India’s developing market is expected to positively impact the growth of the decanter centrifuge market due to the increasing biofuel and mineral processing industry and other industrial developments.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to high expenditure on sustainable development and industrial waste treatment. The decanter centrifuge market is steadily increasing with the rising demand for component separation process across all the regions.

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the decanter centrifuge market are Flottweg SE, Alfa Laval Inc., Phoenix Process Equipment, Aaron Equipment Company Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Haus Europe B.V., Gruppo Pieralisi, Hiller GmbH, Andritz Group, Hutchison Hayes Separation Inc., among others.

