Display Controllers Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2027

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

FMI offers a 9-year forecast for the display controllers market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across different regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the display controllers market over the forecast period. The popularity of display controllers is increasing due to the adoption of display controllers for establishing more advanced and reliable displays at the different areas in various industry verticals.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the display controllers market and offers insights on the various factors influencing the market. This study provides a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The display controllers report segregates the market based on type, applications as well as across different regions worldwide.

Get more Insights Analysis on this Display Controllers Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7711

The manufacturers of display controllers are rapidly undergoing constant product innovations and investing a significant amount on research and development for improving the features of display controllers as well as focusing on expanding the application areas of the same. Increase in the adoption of video content delivery devices in different sectors, such as entertainment, consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare, is leading to the growth of the display controllers market. The emergence of new video content delivery technologies, such as 2D, 3D and others, is also among factors driving the display controllers market. Moreover, the demand for multiple video display units, such as video walls and others, is increasing rapidly at locations such as events, conferences and others, which is creating the need for multiple display controlling units and ultimately fuelling market growth.

The report starts with an overview of the global display controllers market in terms of value. In addition, this section of the report includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the market. The impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints of the market are included in this report to provide clients crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The global display controllers market is estimated to witness a single-digit CAGR in terms of value and volume, owing to which it is expected to reach US$ 45.6 Bn by 2027. Increase in the production of consumer electronics devices and mobile communication devices are some of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of LCD display controllers and touchscreen display controllers from the manufacturers of consumer electronics devices, such as mobile phones, tablets and LCD screen display devices, is driving the display controllers market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into LCD controllers, touchscreen controllers, multi-display controllers, smart display controllers and digital display controllers. The types of displays are also categorised based on the requirements of end users. The revenue contribution of the smart display controllers segment of the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing preference for smart display controllers by devices manufacturers to integrate smart technological advancements in the devices manufactured by them. Moreover, these devices also act as intelligent display controllers. The manufacturers of smart display controllers are adopting innovations to add advanced features, due to which the demand for these devices is expected to witness significant growth.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medical equipment, industrial control, automotive, mobile communication devices, entertainment & gaming and others. The applications of display controllers are based on their usage in the manufacturing of video delivery devices. Display controllers are the integrated circuits of these devices and the delivery of video content is carried out by them. Considering the revenue contribution of the application segment, the mobile communication devices application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing production of mobile devices, which is also creating demand for these devices.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the market across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2027, and sets the forecast within the context of the display controllers market, which includes the latest technological developments and offerings. This study discusses the key trends within countries that are contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers that influence this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in the display controllers report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K. & the rest of Europe), Japan, APEJ (China, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore & the rest of APEJ) and MEA (GCC Countries, Israel, South Africa & the rest of MEA).

For more insights on the Display Controllers Market, you can request for TOC at @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7711

The display controllers market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of these devices across various regions globally for the period 2018–2027. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the market report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the display controllers market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types and vertical analysis based on technology trends in display controllers.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the display controllers market and to identify the right opportunities present in the market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the display controllers portfolio and key differentiators. This section of the display controllers report is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the display controllers value chain and the potential players for the same. The display controllers report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of the providers of display controllers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the display controllers market.

Key Segments Covered

Type LCD Controllers Touchscreen Controllers Multi-Display Controllers Smart Display Controllers Digital Display Controllers



Application Medical Equipment Industrial Control Automotive Mobile Communication Devices Entertainment & Gaming Others



About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com