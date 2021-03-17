Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Introduction

Cryogenic storage tanks are specially designed vacuum tanks for the storage of liquefied gases under pressure, whose boiling points are lower than room temperature. A cryogenic storage tank consists of one vessel inside another with thermal insulation between the two; the annular space between the two vessels is evacuated to a high vacuum to protect the gases from boiling off. Cryogenic storage tanks are built both, horizontally with support cradles and anchoring to the ground and vertically with legs or skirting. Cryogenic storage tanks are usually used to store industrial gases such as liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, liquid oxygen, liquid argon and other gases whose boiling temperature is lower than standard room temperature. Cryogenic storage tanks find widespread application in pharmaceutical, oil & gas, petrochemical and food & beverage industries as these sectors require the transportation and storage of goods at cryogenic temperatures.

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Dynamics

The cryogenic storage tanks market is experiencing significant demand with the increased usage of storage tanks to store and transport industrial gases. Cryogenic industrial gases find widespread industrial application and require constant supply and transportation of pharmaceuticals, foods & beverages, chemicals and industrial gases. The food & beverage industry has been witnessing an increase in the usage of liquid nitrogen for the storage and transportation of beverages, frozen foods, juices and fruits, which in turn is driving the growth of the cryogenic storage tanks market. Pharmaceutical labs and chemical plants are expected to continue to register significant growth and the growth of these industries will provide impetus to the growth of the cryogenic storage tanks market. With the ever-increasing demand for natural gas all over the world, especially in countries such as Japan, China and India, transportation and storage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) are expected to increase, resulting in greater demand for cryogenic storage tanks.

On the other hand, inflation and the increasing cost of raw materials required for the construction of cryogenic storage tanks could pose a challenge for the growth of the cryogenic storage tanks market. Also, the high cost of maintenance and operation of cryogenic storage tanks could also restrain the growth of the market. Despite these hurdles, the cryogenic storage tanks market is anticipated to register significant growth as the drivers are expected to offset the challenges.

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global cryogenic storage tanks market has been segmented as:

Horizontal

Vertical

On the basis of application, the global cryogenic storage tanks market has been segmented as:

Storage

Transportation

On the basis of material, the global cryogenic storage tanks market has been segmented as:

Stainless steel

Nickel Alloy

Aluminum Alloy

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Regional Overview

In the Asia-Pacific region, India and Japan are developing large-scale LNG infrastructure projects to meet the growing demand for industrial and commercial segments. China’s LNG market is expected to grow significantly owing to the growing population in the country. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the cryogenic storage tanks market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. North America is expected to register significant growth in the cryogenic storage tanks market due to the increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry and the high demand from the frozen food segment. With no major developments in Latin America, the cryogenic storage tanks market in the region is not expected to register any significant growth. The Western Europe cryogenic storage tanks market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as the demand for LNG, frozen food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals has been increasing at a stable rate. Africa is not expected register any notable growth in the cryogenic storage tanks market as there are no major developments in the region.

Global Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cryogenic storage tanks market identified across the value chain include:

The Linde Group

Cryofab

Chart Industries

Lapesa

VRV S.p.A.

Taylor-Wharton

INOX India Pvt. Ltd.

GTS Maintenance Limited

Punj Lloyd Ltd

Cryoquip Australia

Cryogas Equipment Private Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

