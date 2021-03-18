The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV Is All Set To Release

Bay City, Texas, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Jeep is a lifestyle brand that excels in robust imagery and amazing off-road capability. The Jeep is entering unknown territory, symbolizing the luxury of the new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Unlike its more mainstream Jeep Wagoneer counterpart, the Grand Edition features high-end materials to compete with larger luxury SUVs with a six-figure price tag. With the 471-HP V-8 and standard four-wheel drive, the big Jeep is as powerful as possible.

Inside its state-of-the-art cabin, the standard three-row seating is meant for the whole family, and the abundance of high-tech facilities entertains everyone. With all the latest and greatest drivers, with the ability to cover almost 10,000 pounds, the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer wins a completely new Frontier: high-cost luxury motoring.

The newly renovated and all-ready with 11th March as 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer release date. The American automaker has also released the latest teaser video showing the fascia in front of a new SUV. The teaser shows that the SUV is similar to its current model.

The 2022 Grand Wagoneer’s signature seven-slat grille will provide great detail, however, with minor styling upgrades in the form of fine chrome lines as seen in the Grand Wagoneer concept. The Grand Wagoneer model can be identified by its more chrome, unique lower front fascia, black roofing, and ‘Grand’ addition in badging.

Wagoneer has seven exterior color options: Diamond Black, Bright White, Luxury White, Silver Guinness, Baltic Gray, Velvet Red, and River Rock Blue, while Grand Wagoneer includes Midnight Sky Blue, Rocky Mountain Green, and Amber Red has gone on this palette.

When it comes to exterior design, Wagoneer remains close to the concept announced last year. The front is decorated with the trademark seven-slat Jeep grille in chrome but loses the concept’s cool lighting features. Also, the taillights do not span the width of the tailgate, as seen in the concept. The concept was also in the huge 24-inch wheels, but the production model can only use 18-22-inch wheels.

The headlights also have a slightly different profile. According to the commercial, the fog lights consist of three elements instead of LED strips. Apart from these updates, the overall aesthetics of the SUV based on the Ram 1500 will be reminiscent of the concept model. This may come as an absolute surprise to many that the new model won’t be available with the retro wood paneling that was once considered the old-school Wagoneer’s hallmark.

The Jeep’s new flagship will compete with some already installed premium SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. It is worth noting that the original SJ Grand Wagoneer was initially released in the 1960s and remained in production until 1991. The car was also featured in some hit TV shows and films, including “The Good Wife” and “Breaking Bad.”

The latest 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is set to arrive in US showrooms this summer and is expected to cost around $100,000 for the higher trims. Reach out to Reliance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at Wharton, Texas, to learn more about the Jeep Wagoneer 2022.