Serosoft Ranked 19th as India’s Fastest-Growing Companies by The Economic Times

Indore, India, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Serosoft – a leading educational software and solutions company has been ranked at 19th position in the list of India’s Fastest-Growing Companies by The Economic Times.

Serosoft creates and works over enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems for educational institutions, has won the achievement for the second year in a row of being India’s fastest-growing technology company and growth champion by The Economic Times of India.

The edition for this year of India’s Growth Champions includes the companies that are robust and have overcome challenges and hurdles that came in this COVID-19 pandemic. Serosoft stood strong during this time and emerged as one of the high-growth companies in India. Being India’s Growth Champions is a contemplation of the company’s certain growth and upward capabilities.

“We are proud to be known as India’s Growth Champions by the Economic Times. In the range of challenges that this year gave us, the team Serosoft committedly worked to witness the growth and expansion from everywhere. Along with this, our valuable clients and support kept us motivated to provide the best in any form. We always have focused on fulfilling the needs of our clients by having an innovative and consistent approach.” said Serosoft CEO and MD, Mr. Arpit Badjatya.

More About Serosoft

Serosoft is a leading educational software and solutions company, promoted by a dynamic team of erstwhile I-Bankers, US graduates, and MBAs. It is a part of the prestigious 50-year old Hindustan Group of Companies. Our out-of-the-box and customized solutions are helping scores of institutions and corporates – globally- overcome their educational and learning challenges and to drive innovation.