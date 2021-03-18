Smart Baking Company ranks among fastest-growing private companies in Florida

SANFORD, Fla., 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Baking Company, a pioneer in the health food industry, was celebrated last summer for its outstanding growth with a place on the Inc. 5000 list. Now, the company is taking that celebration closer to home with an inclusion on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list.

Smart Baking Company ranked No. 36 of 250 companies on the list of the top fastest growing privately owned companies in the Sunshine State. Smart Baking Company saw 308 percent growth over the past two years.

Smart Baking Company produces a variety of healthy alternatives for all types of eaters and dieters. The product lines including Smartcakes®, Smartmuf’ns® and Smartbuns® are all gluten- and wheat-free, low calorie and carb, high fiber, diabetic- and keto-friendly and non-GMO.

“We’re honored to be ranked so well among so many other fantastic companies on such a competitive and prestigious list,” said Harvey Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and CEO. “We can’t thank our dedicated staff and customers enough for their continued support and passion for our work.”

Smart Baking Company’s growth has been recognized in the past. The company topped the Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 list of the 50 fastest growing companies in Central Florida, and it was named to GrowFL’s 2019 list of top Florida companies to watch.

This is the second year for the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, which is born of the Inc. 5000 franchise and represents a unique look at Florida’s dynamic small businesses.

“This list proves the power of companies in Florida no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

Florida companies on the list showed an average growth rate of 202 percent between 2017 and 2019, adding nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy.

To see the entire list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida. To learn more about Smart Baking Company, visit smartbakingco.com.

About Smart Baking Company

Smart Baking Company, a pioneer in the health food industry, has broken the code on healthy baking, creating products that go beyond gluten-free. Its Smartcakes®, Smartmuf’ns® and Smartbuns® are made from a proprietary blend of fiber, protein and water, providing a great source of vitamins and minerals. They are gluten- and wheat-free, low calorie, high fiber, diabetic- and keto-friendly and non-GMO. Smartcakes®, which come in multiple flavors, are the first FDA-approved designation of “healthy cake.” Founded in Sanford, Florida, the company aims to offer customers choices that are truly healthy and fun. Smart Baking Company products are available at health food stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and online at smartbakingco.com. For more information, visit the website or call 407-993-6300.