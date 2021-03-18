Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Growth By Product End User and Region

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — According to market research report Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 490 million by 2023 from USD 329 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the veterinary dental equipment market are iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire Products International (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Midmark Corporation (US), Dispomed (Canada), MAI Animal Health (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Acteon Group (UK), TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd (UK), Cislak manufacturing (US), Eickemeyer (Germany), and J&J Instruments Inc. (US).

Growth in the global companion animal population, the rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies during the forecast period are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the veterinary dental devices market is segmented into equipment, hand instruments, consumables, and adjuvants. The dental equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary dental market in 2018. The high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment, are major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

Based on type of animal, the veterinary dental devices market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary dental market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary dental equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The growing number of veterinary practices, increasing number of companion animals, and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure are some of the key factors driving the growth of the veterinary dental market in North America.

