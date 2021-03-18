Produced Water Treatment Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Produced Water Treatment Market is anticipated to reach USD 9.79 billion by 2024. Produced water implies the one produced when we get crude gas and oil as a byproduct. Oil and gas reservoirs usually contain water as well as hydrocarbons. Huge volumes of water are produced in oil reservoir as compared to gas reservoir.

The factors that propel the growth of the produced water treatment market include rise in the unconventional oil & gas production, increasing oil to produced water ratio, and rising water scarcity and governing standards. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher operational and installation costs. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Crude oil

Natural gas

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Primary Separation

Secondary Separation

Tertiary Separation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Onshore

Offshore

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Produced Water Treatment Industry comprise Alderley plc, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, MIOX Corporation, CETCO Energy Services, Veolia, Ovivo, Aker Solutions, and Schlumberger Limited, among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

