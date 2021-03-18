Metal Foam Market Profit Margin Breakdown and Sales Channels Overview, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Metal Foam Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global metal foam market is expected to value at USD117.7 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.1%. The Market is driven by factors such as boom in construction industry, industrial sector and aerospace domain. Market entrants are exploring new arenas for development and application of production processes. Rising environmental concerns and government inclination towards lessening automotive pollution control have enabled automotive manufacturers to enable innovative techniques to curb pollution problems.

Key Players:

Ecka Granules Germany GmbH

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

Aluinvent Zrt.

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG

Pithore Aluminium

ERG Aerospace Corp.

American Elements

Hollomet GmbH

Dalian Thrive Mining Co., Ltd.

Havel Metal Foam

Growth Drivers:

Foundry owners are now adopting sustainable techniques to overcome issues such as high capital costs, labor law and government regulations rigid by nature. However, negatively influencing drivers for metal foam market include disparity in properties and considerable uses. Metal foams are a new class of materials with unique characteristics such as highly mechanical, robust, electrically efficient and so on. Metal foams are known to offer lightweight structures, thermal management and energy absorption features. In fact, metal foams are recyclable and non-toxic by nature offering significant performance, efficient absorption of energy and high in thermal management.

Commercially, these are used for automobile production such as car body, chassis, external coverings etc. Metals foams find extended use in aircraft designs, civil engineering and road & highways infrastructure. A basic feature of metal foam is high porosity that ranges within a significant percentage. Foam density thus makes up to a high portion in manufacture of metal foams. Densities of common foam made out of aluminum and pure metal alloys enables to change their characteristic parameters.

Application Outlook:

Heat Exchangers

Energy Absorbers

Side Impact Bars

End-use Outlook:

Automotive

Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Material Outlook:

Aluminum

Nickel

Magnesium

Copper

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for metal foam market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific metal foam market accounted for a significant market share in the forecast period owing to rise in emerging economies as and significant applications for automotive sector. North American market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period due to rise in stringent emission standards, increasing investments, consumer preference for electric powered vehicles and government policies for efficient resource utilization.

