Edugo Abroad Releases Mid-January 2021 Progress Report

Mid-January 2021 Progress Report

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Team Edugo Abroad’s start to the New Year couldn’t have been better. With a greater degree of enthusiasm & optimism, we accomplished all our objectives with organized efficiency. The numbers in our fortnight report accurately tell the story of our progress.

During 1st to 15th January, we were successful in counselling 235+ students for abroad education. We were also able to secure 52+ University Admission Interviews. With 27 offer letters received and 34 final LOA to record, the number of new admissions reached 21 and 19 of our students acquired their visas.

As a forerunner in the foreign education consultancy sector, our primary aim at Edugo Abroad has always been to help as many students as we can with our genuine guidance. The numbers in our report are reflective of our efforts and the success that entails.

About Edugo Abroad:
Edugo Abroad is a leading Europe education consultant established in India with a vision to bring the best opportunities to students who want to study abroad. We provide all comprehensive services and support to students who aspire to study in European countries like Poland, France, Ireland, Malta, Latvia, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, UK, etc. We offer the best and the most professional guidance to the students who are keen on pursuing their dream education in Europe. and word-of-mouth. No other company can forge overseas careers for ambitious students like we do.

