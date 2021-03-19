Edugo Abroad Releases Mid-January 2021 Progress Report

During 1st to 15th January, we were successful in counselling 235+ students for abroad education. We were also able to secure 52+ University Admission Interviews. With 27 offer letters received and 34 final LOA to record, the number of new admissions reached 21 and 19 of our students acquired their visas.

As a forerunner in the foreign education consultancy sector, our primary aim at Edugo Abroad has always been to help as many students as we can with our genuine guidance. The numbers in our report are reflective of our efforts and the success that entails.