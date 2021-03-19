Launch of the book – “Rang – Berang Zindagi (Hindi Edition)”

Lucknow, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of, “Rang – Berang Zindagi (Hindi Edition)”, a fictional novel based on the recollections of one Mangal Prasad. Written by Narendra Pratap Singh, an established and credible author, the book narrates Mangal Prasad’s journey to becoming a doctor, and the struggles that accompanied this pursuit.

The book is presently available for purchase on Amazon Kindle.