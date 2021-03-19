Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management

Roseland, New Jersey, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ascent is a full-service Business Process Outsourcing & Healthcare Services company that specializes in enhancing the financial performance of our clients by supporting their Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Health Information Management(HIM) requirements.

Based in Roseland, New Jersey, Ascent has been in operation since 2005. Our unique combination of domain expertise, innovative technology and skilled resources yields cost and operational efficiencies that are among the most favorable in the industry.

Ascent operates four (4) centers and employs nearly 2,000 staffers committed to the service of our clients. Our dedicated account management teams are deployed in a way to ensure consistent, high quality performance along with our exceptional White Glove service.

MEDICAL BILLING

Ascent provides comprehensive Medical billing services designed to meet the specific requirements of our healthcare clients. Ascent’s unique 5 Track Transition Methodology coupled with years of successful process transition experience and deep domain expertise ensures client satisfaction and year on year rigorous productivity improvements.

SERVICES OFFERED

Eligibility and Benefits Verification

Demographics Entry

Medical Coding

Charge Entry

Payment Posting

Accounts Receivable Management

ASCENT ADVANTAGES

RELIABILITY

In-house training department headed by certified resources ensures employee skills up-gradation in a dynamic healthcare industry landscape. All employees have to undertake regular training programs to enhance subject matter expertise, compliance norms and soft skills training.

ADAPTABILITY

Our unique Competency Matrix Model ensures that we have deep domain expertise on key specialties and host of industry leading platforms as well as proprietary systems.

Specialties : We have deep expertise in Anesthesia, Cardiology, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Neurology, Ophthalmology and More.

Platforms : We Have Vast Pool Of Resources Adept At Working On Industry Leading Electronic Health Records (EHR’s) And Practice Management Softwares like AdvancedMD, AllScripts, EMD’s, GE Centricity, Ingenix Caretracker, Misys, Nextgen, Sage Intergy, Kareo, and Many More.

SCALABILITY

Our healthcare clients rely heavily on Ascent to scale rapidly to meet their business growth requirements. Ascent’s industry leading HR program and progressive policies have strongly established us as the preferred employer of choice and is validated in employee attrition of 7% in the last 3 years.

