Launch of the book, “Tunnel Construction – A Practical Approach Demystified” – by Dr. Ashok Kumar Sharma

Lucknow, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of, “Tunnel Construction – A Practical Approach Demystified”, a book aimed at explaining in detail, the methods, techniques, and investigations required for carrying out tunneling works in the Indian subcontinent. Written by Dr. Ashok Kumar Sharma, a tunnel construction expert with around 30 years of experience, the book covers all aspects of tunnel construction such as the risks involved in tunneling, the steps to be taken to avoid any mishaps, and the planning required for completing such projects within the stipulated timeframe and budget.

The book is presently available for purchase on Amazon Kindle and Google Play Books.