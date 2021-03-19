Negative Photoresist Chemicals Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics up to 2028

Photoresist chemicals are defined as the light-sensitive materials that change structure on the exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays. They are used in a wide range of industrial processes to form a surface coating and are specifically adopted in the electronic industry to manufacture semiconductors. Growing demand for high-performance circuit boards & semiconductor chips is driving the sales of photoresist chemicals, which, in turn, is also expected to fuel growth in the negative photoresist chemicals market.

There are two types of photoresist chemicals- positive and chemical. Negative photoresists have a wider process latitude, faster photo speed, and a significantly lower operating cost. Negative photoresists also have enhanced adhesion capabilities to specific substrate materials, which make them a viable option over positive variant in some cases.

The negative photoresist chemicals are mainly composed of crude oil, and thus, the growing prices of crude oil have the potential to accelerate the costs of these chemicals. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns are also obstructing the sales of negative photoresist chemicals. This has further propelled the leading companies in the negative photoresist chemicals market to incorporate advanced technology to manufacture bio-based or organic variants.

The on-going R&D in the negative photoresist chemicals market is expected to pave way for temperature stable and organic variants in the forthcoming years.

Market Introduction

Negative photoresist chemicals are formulations of various compounds such as aromatic ingredients, hexamethyldisilazane, xylene, etc. Negative photoresist chemicals have applications in negative photoresist developers, strippers, thinners and rinse. The negative photoresist chemicals used in developers are organic solutions of high purity, which are used for the development of exposed negative photoresists.

Negative photoresist chemicals used in developers are also formulated using proprietary solvent blends for the resist system being used. Negative photoresist chemicals are also used as an effective rinse for the unexposed type of negative photoresists. Negative photoresist chemicals have applications in the stripping of negative photoresists from substrates such as silicon, chrome, gallium arsenide, etc. Negative photoresist chemicals used in stripping are aromatic ingredient mixtures with an extended bath life.

Negative photoresist chemicals are also used to provide adhesion to photoresists on silicon. Negative photoresist chemicals are solutions of hexamethyldisilazane with xylene at different concentrations, which are used for silicon-photoresist adhesion. Negative photoresist chemicals are used as thinners to remove negative photoresists at coater cup and wafer edge. Negative photoresist chemicals have end uses in the electronic industry, which include photolithography and photoengraving.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the electronics industry owing to the rising demand for advanced electronic products is expected to drive the market for negative photoresist chemicals. Growth in PV installations due to increased energy requirements is expected to boost the sales of negative photoresist chemicals during the forecast period.

Negative photoresist chemicals with proprietary solvent blends are expected to set a new trend in the negative photoresist chemicals market. However, the storage conditions required for negative photoresist chemicals add to the cost of negative photoresist chemicals, which is expected to hamper the sales of negative photoresist chemicals. In addition, the temperature stability offered by some of the negative photoresist chemicals is not appreciable, and this is also expected to limit the sales of negative photoresist chemicals in certain end uses such as silicon wafers.

Market Segmentation

The negative photoresist chemicals market is segmented on the following basis:

Negative photoresist chemicals by type:

Developer

Rinse

Stripper

Thinner

Negative photoresist chemicals by coating type:

Spin

Spray

Dip

Negative photoresist chemicals by end use:

Silicon Wafers

Photolithography

Printed Writing Boards

Others

Regional outlook

The North America region is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for the sales of negative photoresist chemicals over the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established electronics industry and increasing PV installations in this region. The APEJ region has witnessed a significant growth in the electronics industry owing to the demand from developing countries such as China and India. PV installations in China and India have also boosted the electronics industry in the region. These factors are expected to create a platform for the growth of the negative photoresist chemicals market in the APEJ region.

The electronics industry in Europe has registered significant growth due to the increasing demand from the automotive sector and subsidiaries for PV installations. The growth of the electronics industry in Europe is expected to boost the negative photoresist chemicals market in the region. Japan has a well-established electronics industry that is registering moderate growth, and this is expected to propel the negative photoresist chemicals market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness growth in the electronics industry owing to an increase in the disposable income of the people in the Middle East, as well as an increase in PV installations in the region. The growth of the electronics industry is expected to boost the sales of negative photoresist chemicals in the coming years.

List of Participants

The participants involved in the negative photoresist chemicals market are listed below:

Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Shiny Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

Transene Company, Inc.

MicroChem Corp

Sumitomo Chemical Advance Technologies

JSR Corporation

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Inc.

