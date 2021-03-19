Tar Paper Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Market Introduction

Tar paper is a paper with heavy grade containing tar. Tar paper is widely used in building construction industry for waterproofing and roofing purposes. Tar paper is manufactured with additives like polyester or fiberglass, which give an additional tensile strength to the tar paper. Tar paper consists of a base which is made from natural materials like wood or polyesters. The tar paper is then coated with layers of bitumen or asphalt.

Asbestos fibers were used in tar paper in early days. The potential hazards posed by asbestos fibers impelled building supply manufacturers to use other alternatives. Tar paper manufacturers now use cellulose fibers which are comparatively less harmful than asbestos fibers. Tar paper are can be named as asphalt-saturated roofing felt or bitumen tar paper, depending upon the coating material used.

Tar paper used in roofing underlayment are generally asphalt saturated organic felts. These tar papers are combinations of asphalt and organic felts. Tar paper has a variety of functions, including water repelling, backup protection in ice or water damage, weather protection, roof deck protection, and protection from wood resin stains. Tar paper is used with shingles in order to meet the class A fire ratings in the U.S. Tar paper gives a better look to roofs, and improves uniformity as well.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the construction industry is a key factor which is expected to help in the growth of tar paper market. Regions with snow or rainy weather conditions are expected to boost the sales of tar paper. The property of tar paper to resist fire is also expected to help in the sales growth of tar paper. Tar paper can be applied to a wide range of bases, including wood and polyesters, which are natural and synthetic in nature, respectively.

The versatile uses of tar paper with both bases, i.e., natural and synthetic, is expected to drive the demand for tar paper during the forecast period. Excess heat absorption by tar paper is expected to retard its sales in regions that experience hot weather conditions. Tar paper is also ineffective in the resistance to wind, which is also expected to slow down the market growth of tar paper.

Market Segmentation

The tar paper market can be segmented on the following basis:

Tar paper by application:

Water Proofing

Roofing

Tar paper by base:

Polyesters

Wood

Others

Regional Outlook

The growing population in China and India have resulted in the growth of construction industries in these countries. The growth of these industries in China and India is expected to help in the market growth of tar paper. Europe has also shown significant growth in its construction industry. This construction industry growth is expected to help in boosting the sales of tar paper in the region. Owing to the climatic conditions in the European region, the tar paper market is expected to have a good growth in the coming years. Some parts in the North American region have the potential for the growth of tar paper sales, due to the extreme climate conditions there. The construction sector growth in the North American region is also expected to create a platform for the sales of tar paper.

Latin America, with its moderately growing construction industry, is expected to help in the tar paper market up to a certain extent. Tar paper sales in the South East Asian region are expected to increase in the coming years, owing to the growth of the construction industry in this region in recent years. Japan, with its moderately growing construction industry, is also expected to help in the sales growth of tar paper in the near future.

List of Participants

The participants involved in the tar paper market are listed below:

Nobel Corporation

Swastik Tar Industries

GMC Roofing and Building Paper Products Inc.

Dayus Roofing

Maryland Paper Company LP

Warrior Roofing Mfg

Tarco Roofing

HAL Industries Inc.

IKO Industries Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application, and base.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

