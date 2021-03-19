Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds worldwide. Negative pressure wound therapy is a therapeutic method that uses vacuum dressing to treat chronic or acute wounds and improve the healing of second and third degree burns. The vacuum process removes the fluid from wound and increases the flow of blood in the area. Negative pressure wound therapy uses the three types of filter materials for wound; open-cell foam, transparent and gauze film or honeycomb textile.

One of the major driving factors of negative pressure wound therapy market is the rising number of hospital that offers improved services for wound care. Most hospitals are recruiting professional healthcare physicians and nurses, which will impressively affect its wound care administrative facilities. Several innovations and developments are taking place in healthcare sector like advances in accessibility of quality tools and devices. These factors are improving patients’ satisfaction in hospitals, which ultimately drives the negative pressure wound therapy industry.

Request a Sample Copy of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market/request-sample

Over the years, the requirement for negative pressure wound therapy has extensively grown due to its benefits like improved treatment of transplant skin, reduced odds of wound diseases for open fractures and traumas and low hospital mortality in patients with mediastinitis. Nevertheless, unrecognized complications of negative pressure wound therapy like injuries and deaths due to infection and absence of proof of clinical sufficiency are expected to hinder the growth of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market.

Global Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Conventional NPWT

Single-use NPWT

Global Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Others

Global End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

The key players in negative pressure wound therapy industry comprise ConvaTec, Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Acelity, Talley Group Ltd, HARTMANN GROUP, and Mölnlycke Health Care.

Access Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com