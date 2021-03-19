Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities into Regions 2025

Industry Insights

Felton, California , USA, Mar 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global antimicrobial coating market was worth USD 2.44 billion in 2015. Indian pharmaceutical companies are driving into antimicrobial market to be in line with the regulatory standards. The effect of micro-organisms on people improves health concerns owing to boost the market over the forecast period.

Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, hospitality and private & public water treatments drive the market positively over the coming years. Hygiene and cleanliness in various manufacturing and process industries have led the rapid advancement of this industry. Micro-organisms such as parasites, germs, and microorganism which are primarily developed on the surfaces can be restricted.

Antimicrobial coatings are developed to limit the growth of micro organisms on the surface. With the advancements in health care sectors and rising concern for the increase in infection due to the environment boost the overall market growth. With the greater impact on microorganism development and survival, it is mostly used in disinfectants and cleaning agents. The market is cost effective and time efficient which are the key drivers for the industry growth. With the ever degrading immune system of today’s human species, antimicrobial coatings help in stopping the spread of germs.

Antimicrobial coatings have been in the healthcare industry for sterilization of medical instruments to hospital associated infections, which have accounted for around 100,000 deaths in the U.S. With the application of these over children toys to everything increases, the chances of taking out even the ecological microorganism are of a concern. U.S. FDA and MHRA have raised the concern on the usage of silver in the product which can be a key hindrance for the overall demand. Copper and alloys (bronze, copper copper-nickel-zinc, and others) are an innovation as they are natural antimicrobial materials in antimicrobial surfaces as they can destroy a variety of microorganisms due to their intrinsic properties.

U.S. FDA has provided certain regulations for drug-device combinations which except to boost the market over the forecast period. They meet the safety and efficacy part based on specified requirements. In recent past, the application directly on the local surface is considered more.

Product Insights

Surface modification and coatings dominated the product segment accounting for a market share of around 55.7% of total volume in 2015. Modification and antimicrobial powder coatings are the key product segments in this market. The main concern of paint process segment is protection of the dry film against fungal and algae growth. So, biocides are used to maintain the product’s usage period and to preserve the desired look of the painted surface for a longer period.

Medical and surgical devices use the coating of silver nanoparticles which destroys the microorganism cell membranes that are used to avoid bacterial adhesion and formation of bio-film. The extended release of silver nano particles helps in killing the bacteria near the surface with low toxicity.

Application Insights

The use of antimicrobial coatings can be found in water treatment, medical and commercial purposes. Key applications include food and beverage processing, packaging, sanitary facilities and kitchen, air conditioning and ventilation systems, antimicrobial textile, construction, mold remediation and others segment.

With the most chances of contamination and infection through the air in any process industry, AHU and ventilation systems were the market leaders with 26.8% of total volume in 2015. Rising initiatives and research by health & safety department and few private NGO to educate schools about air quality and its cleanliness taken by government is projected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

With over 35% of market share North American market dominated the overall regional segment. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2025. High living standards coupled with growing healthcare and facility expenditure in the U.S. are the major driving forces. The growth of major industries such as medical, construction, paint, automobile and food mainly in Asia Pacific region will serve as major opportunities for investment in this region.

Competitive Insights

The industry displays oligopolistic features with a few large enterprises holding a significant share of the total revenue generated by the overall market. Some of the key companies include Pertinax Pharma, HeIQ Materials, AkzoNobel NV, Damond Vogel, Kastus, Nanograde, Dow Microbial Control and Sherwin-Williams among others.

