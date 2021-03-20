Baby Car Seat Market -Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Baby Car Seat Market Introduction

Baby car seats, often referred to as baby safety seats, and are specially designed for the safety of the child and to the protection of the child from the injuries during car collisions or accidents. Car crash injuries are a significant cause of death for children under age 9.

For ensuring the extra safety, the manufacturers are adopting technological innovations to launch baby car seats with extra protection. For instance, RECARO GmbH & Co. KG offers baby car seats made from cloud comfort memory foam. With the implementation of such safety features, the demand for baby car seat will increase in the forecast period. There are four essential types of baby car seats available in the market: infant, booster, combination and convertible baby car seats.

The booster seats hold a significant share in the market followed by convertible seats. Booster seats consist of cushions that raise the child’s sitting position in the car so that the seat belt fits properly. Booster seats are for the children’s of 4-12 years of age. The booster seats are further divided into two types: high back booster seats and backless booster seats.

Baby Car Seat Market Dynamics

The key factor influencing the baby car seat market is the rise in the traffic, which causes an increase in accidents and in turn increases parents’ concern towards the safety of the child. The rising concerns and awareness of the parents tend to increase the demand for baby car seats in the forecast period.

Also, the stringent rules and regulations by the government regarding the child safety are further driving the need for baby car seat market.

Manufacturers are continuously focusing on launching new products, as well as innovations in the baby car seats, to ensure and increase the safety of the child. With the increased competition, manufacturers are launching baby car seats with extra facilities and features that provide a high degree of child comfort and safety.

Advancements in the technology have led to the development of highly safe and comfortable baby car seats, which results in increased sales and overall growth of baby car seat market globally. However, lack of awareness among the consumers may act as a significant restraint in the global baby car seat market.

Baby Car Seat Market Segmentation

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of type of child restraint as:

Rearward-facing baby car seat

Combination seat (rearward and forward facing)

Forward facing baby car seat

High-backed booster seat

Backless booster seat

Booster cushion

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel as:

Specialty stores

Supermarkets

Baby boutique stores

Online retail

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of the product type as:

Infant car seats

Booster car seats

Combination car seats

Convertible car seats

Baby car seat market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Baby Car Seat Market Regional Overview

The regional demand for baby car seat market varies across the world. The rise in the number of accidents have encouraged several countries to pass regulations making baby car seats compulsory.

Europe is leading in the global baby car seat market. For instance, the Europe government has introduced the EU I-size regulation in Europe for the safety and extra protection of the child below 15-18 months of age. These stringent rules and regulations educate consumers regarding the type of baby car seat to be used for the babies of different ages and sizes.

North America baby car seat market is also expected to grow owing to the increased safety and concern regarding babies. APAC region is also expected to witness a positive incremental growth over the forecast period.

Baby Car Seat Market Key Players

The key players functioning in the global baby car seat market are:

Artsana S.p.a.

DIONO Inc.

Combi

Brevi s.r.l

Dorel Juvenile Group Inc.

Kiwi Baby Howick

Britax

RECARO GmbH & Co. KG

Newell Brands

RoSPA

Garco Children’s Product

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

