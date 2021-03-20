Discrete Diodes Market-Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Discrete Diodes Market Introduction

Discrete diodes are electronic components with zero resistance to the current in one direction as compared to the infinite resistance to current in other. Laser diodes, zener diodes, transient protection diodes, schottky diodes, microwave and radio frequency diodes, and small single diodes are some types of discrete diodes used in various industries.

Rapid development and proliferation of consumer, industrial, medical, automobile electronics along with the innovation in the chip architecture and semiconductor manufacturing are some of the factors driving demand in the discrete diodes market. The semiconductor diode is the most common type of diode used as it conduct electricity if diode is in forward biased, this leads to the less voltage drop as compared to the flowing current.

Discrete Diodes Market: Notable Highlights

Hitachi plans to integrate its five business service companies in an effort to enhance the digital solution business in China. Hitachi Systems, Hitachi Consulting Information Technology Delivery, Hitachi Beijing Tech Information Systems, and Hitachi Consulting are the four companies to be integrated in Hitachi Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions and STMicroelectronics plans expansion of 150mm GaN-on-Silicon production capacity in ST’s fabs in order to serve the 5G telecom buildout worldwide.

Vishay Intertechnology will showcase its latest passive component, IC, MOSFET, and diode technologies at Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition in the US.

Some of the leading players in the discrete diodes market are Shindengen Electric Manufacturing, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Diodes Inc., Agilent Technologies, IXYS Corp., Microsemi Corp., Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Sanyo Semiconductor, Central Semiconductor Corp., and Panasonic Corp.

Discrete Diodes Market Dynamics

Growing Trend towards Automotive Electrification to Drive Demand in Discrete Diodes Market

With continues evolution of electrification of vehicles, the functionality, complexity, and quantity of electronic modules is also rising. The growing use of advanced driver assistance system is boosting the demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry with rise in sales of discrete semiconductors such as varistors, diodes, and thyristors.

Moreover, with rise in electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the demand for discrete diodes is also increasing. Companies in the discrete diodes are also launching new diodes for traction inverters for electric vehicles as it is an important component that converts batteries electricity from direct current.

Manufacturers in the discrete diodes market are also providing new and modified schottky diodes to increase electric vehicle charging efficiencies. New products are being launched as the improvement over existing products. For instance, high voltage power schottky diodes have been launched as an improvement over the silicon schottky diodes that are typically limited to 200 volts.

Miniaturization: Emerging as Key Designing Trend in the Discrete Diodes Market

In recent years, the electronic assembly and packaging technologies have become more complex, this has led to the designers in discrete diodes market to reduce the size of their products. Responding to the portable product needs in industry, manufacturers in the discrete diodes are introducing ultra-small discrete devices while expanding their miniaturized discrete product portfolio.

New production technologies are also in focus for miniaturization of discrete diodes and to meet the growing demand from end users for the electronic component solution in the ultra-small packages.

Rise in portable and small electronic products is also resulting in the increasing demand for size reduction of passive components. However, manufacturers are facing the challenge in terms of offering better functionality while reducing the component size.

Cost Effective Production Emerging as Challenge in the Discrete Diodes Market

New technologies for production, low power consumption, compact packaging along with low cost tools and equipment used in the production of discrete diodes is resulting in the cost-effective production, thereby, increasing the demand for discrete diodes. This is also ensuring the development of better components across electronic industries and automotive sector.

This is also leading to the tough competition in the discrete diodes market. Moreover, the strong foothold of existing and established companies in the market has also created high entry barrier for the new and emerging players. Well-equipped manufacturing plants, and strong distribution network of the established players is also limiting the expansion of regional players.

Discrete Diodes Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the discrete diodes market is segmented into

Power Diodes

Small Signal Diodes

Radio Frequency and Microwave Diodes

Based on the end-use industries, the discrete diodes market is segmented into

Communications

Consumer Electronics

Automotives

Computer & Computer Peripherals

Others

