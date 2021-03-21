Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2020 to 2030

The mobile water treatment systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,543.1 Mn in 2020 and add value worth US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030). The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to be benefited from rapid development of industrial as well as rural sectors.

In 2016, the US government launched water innovation strategy which emphasizes on the implementation of waste water recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country. Such developments are expected to play an important role in the mobile water treatment systems market growth. Additionally, increasing implementation of desalination systems in the Middle East region has given rise to the desalination of water from the GCC countries by using thermal desalination and reverse osmosis to meet the potable water needs for residential as well as industrial applications. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reduce in industrial output has decrease the demand of mobile water treatment systems.

Key Takeaways of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market Study

The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 8.9% and expand 2.4Xthrough 2030.

Microfiltration system will hold a maximum value share, and it is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 726.8 Mn during the forecast period.

Industrial use of mobile water treatment systems is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.5%, however, lose 178 BPS from its market share by 2030-end.

Rental service accounts for nearly three-fifths of the overall mobile water treatment systems market value and the trend is likely to continue through 2030.

North America will continue to remain the prominent regional market, accounting for more than 30% share of the global market.

“End-use industries are increasing their investments in temporary water treatment facilities which provide opportunities for companies to deliver uncontaminated water for critical industrial operations. However, as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, industries have put a halt to their production and operations, thereby causing a slight decline in the mobile water treatment systems market revenue,” concludes the Fact.MR analyst.

Service Providers Focus on Contracts & Agreements to Drive Growth

The global mobile water treatment systems market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on expanding their business operations through contracts & agreement. For instance,

In January 2020, Veolia Water Technologies was awarded a contract by MODEC to supply seawater treatment package to be deployed at Brazil offshore

In December 2019, SUEZ was awarded the contract for the management of the public service for drinking water production and distribution in urban and suburban areas in Senegal

More Valuable Insights on the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mobile water treatment systems market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the mobile water treatment systems market on the basis of type (microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nano-filtration/reverse osmosis, and disinfection ), end use (residential, commercial, municipal and industrial), service (rental, and lease) and flow rate (upto 100 m³/h, 100-200 m³/h, 200-300 m³/h, and above 300 m³/h) across six major regions.

