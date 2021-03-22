Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market-Global Review & Forecast till 2031

Hyperkalaemia is a disease in which the levels of potassium are higher than normal. Minerals including potassium are essential for the body and are required for the normal functioning of the cells. The kidneys are responsible for the maintenance of potassium content in the body by balancing its intake as well as its excretion. If the intake of potassium is higher than the ability of the kidney to excrete it or if the functioning of the kidney decreases, hyperkalaemia is likely to occur. The right concentrations of sodium and potassium in the body play an essential role in the electric signal function of the myocardium.

Hyperkalaemia can be caused due to chronic kidney disease, diabetes and congestive heart failure. Moreover, certain blood pressure-lowering drugs also disturb the body’s potassium balance. Abnormal levels of potassium can lead to irregular heartbeats, which can be fatal. Type 2 diabetics patients tend to suffer due to imbalances between extracellular and intracellular fluid compartments as insulin plays an important role in exchanging potassium into intracellular compartments.

Medicines are used for the treatment of hyperkalaemia to control the level of potassium. The drug attaches to the surplus amount of potassium present in the large intestine so that it can be excreted from the body in the form of stool. Hyperkalaemia is diagnosed by blood tests, kidney functioning test, glucose monitoring and creatinine blood test. Electrocardiography is also advised to determine abnormal heart rhythms. The choice of hyperkalaemia treatment depends upon its degree and severity.

Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and cardiac arrhythmias is expected to be among major factors driving the growth of the hyperkalaemia treatment market over the forecast period. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 15% or 30 million people suffer from chronic kidney diseases in the U.S. The prevalence of hyperkalaemia has increased due to changes in the lifestyle and eating habits, and this has contributed to an increase in hyperkalaemia treatment. The launch and addition of new generics and drugs with increase in the treatment-seeking rates is another factor contributing to the growth of the global hyperkalaemia treatment market. The overall hyperkalaemia treatment market is driven the growing expenditure on healthcare.

Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global hyperkalaemia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the route of administration, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Rectal

Injections

Based on the distribution channel, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Based on geography, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for hyperkalaemia treatment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Majority of the drugs are introduced in the generic market, owing to which there is high competition among local and regional players. Hyperkalaemia is a life-threatening metabolic disease that is caused when the kidney is unable to excrete potassium. The drugs are divided based on the route of administration and the distribution channel. This disorder is diagnosed with various blood tests and kidney functioning tests. The market of hyperkalaemia treatment is expected to increase with an increase in the patient pool opting for drugs.

Hyperkalaemia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hyperkalaemia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global hyperkalaemia treatment market owing to high prevalence of kidney and heart diseases. In addition, the market in North America is expected to increase due to advancements in technology and strict regulations for patient care & safety in the region.

The hyperkalaemia treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an increase in the number of products offered by the key players. In addition, initiatives by governments in the region to provide better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the hyperkalaemia treatment. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global hyperkalaemia treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Hyperkalaemia treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for hyperkalaemia treatment market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global hyperkalaemia treatment market are AstraZeneca; AdvaCare Pharma; Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Klarvoyant Biogenics Pvt. Ltd.; Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd.; RSM Kilitch Pharma Pvt. Ltd.; Perrigo Company plc; Carolina Medical Products; Novel Laboratories; Pharmascience Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company and Relypsa, Inc.; among others.

