Cardiac Mapping Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Growth in the Geriatric Population and Technological Advancements

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the cardiac mapping market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size.

Recent Developments:

# In 2019, Acutuc medical partnered with Peerbridge Health, US. Under the partnership, Peerbridge Health offered its advanced ambulatory ECG—Peerbridge Cor that has been cleared to detect up to 26 different arrhythmias to be used with the AcQMap System.

# In 2018, Royal Philips acquired EPD Solutions, Israel, an innovator in image-guided procedures for cardiac arrhythmias.

According to the new market research report – The Global Cardiac Mapping Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Growth in the cardiac mapping industry is driven primarily by factors such as new entrants in the market, growing investments, funds, and grants, increasing incidence of target diseases, and growth in the geriatric population.

By product; the cardiac mapping market is segmented into contact cardiac mapping (electroanatomical mapping, basket catheter mapping, traditional endocardial mapping) and non-contact cardiac mapping. The contact cardiac mapping segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Advantages offered by contact cardiac mapping, such as detection of the precise locations of mapping and ablation catheters in a three-dimensional environment, also with multi-electrode basket catheter, recording just a few beats might be enough to uncover the arrhythmia circuit; these factors are increasing its adoption. Consequently, the demand for cardiac mapping devices for diagnosing complex arrhythmias is also growing.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is projected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in approval rate of mapping systems and clinical trials validating cardiac mapping systems in the US, high incidence of CVDs, growing focus of government organizations on providing funding for research, and increasing geriatric population in Canada are driving the North American cardiac mapping market.

The major players in the cardiac mapping market include Biosense Webster (US), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), EP Solutions SA (Switzerland), Acutus Medical (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) (Netherlands), Lepu Medical (China), BIOTRONIK (Germany), AngioDynamics (US), BioSig Technologies (US), APN Health (US), CoreMap (US), Kardium (Canada), Catheter Precision (US), and Epmap-System (Germany).

The analysis of market developments between 2017 and 2019 showed that market players adopted strategies such as product launches, & approvals, partnerships, agreements, & collaborations, acquisitions, and other developments to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the cardiac mapping systems market.

Biosense Webster (US) held the dominant position in the cardiac mapping market in 2018. The large share of this company can be attributed to its strong suite of cardiac mapping systems, software, and catheters. The company provides products mainly targeted at the diagnosis and treatment of several cardiac arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation. Moreover, the firm has a strong geographic presence in all regions of the world. The company focuses on product launches to create a strong foothold in the market. In 2019, Biosense introduced the CARTONET, a cloud-based networking and data analytics software solution.