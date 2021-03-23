Medical Coding Company New Jersey USA

Roseland, New Jersey, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ascent is a full-service Business Process Outsourcing & Healthcare Services company that specializes in enhancing the financial performance of our clients by supporting their Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Health Information Management(HIM) requirements.

Based in Roseland, New Jersey, Ascent has been in operation since 2005. Our unique combination of domain expertise, innovative technology and skilled resources yields cost and operational efficiencies that are among the most favorable in the industry.

Ascent operates four (4) centers and employs nearly 2,000 staffers committed to the service of our clients. Our dedicated account management teams are deployed in a way to ensure consistent, high quality performance along with our exceptional White Glove service.

At Ascent, we are committed to provide you accurate coding services, that is compliant with the government regulations. Our vast team of CPC and CPC-H certified coders, aided by our excellent training programs, remain on top of the changes by various carrier groups thereby ensuring optimal reimbursements for our Healthcare Clients.

HIGHLIGHTS OF ASCENT’S CODING CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

Ascent’s AAPC certified coding team is proficient with CPT, ICD-10, HCPCS level II and DRG codes across various specialties.

Coding in accordance with NCCI (National Correct Coding Initiatives) and LCD (Local coverage decision and medical policies) as per set rules for different states across US.

Trained and Monitored by PMCC Certified Trainers.

The coders complete a comprehensive training program and are involved in continuing education programs.

Quality and Compliance continually monitored via a Corporate Quality Assurance Program and a Corporate Compliance Program.

Minimum accuracy deliverables of over 95% and above on both CPT and ICD components.

Ascent provides 24 to 48 hour turn-around of all completed source documents.

Confidence in Coding Policies and procedures, and appropriate and accurate managed contract advice and reports.

COMPLIANCE

Ascent’s expertise in Healthcare Documentation, Compliance Standards, Coding Capabilities and our investments in skills up-gradation of our resources have established us as the preferred service provider for marquee clients across USA. We use the following industry coding standards:

Diagnosis Codes (ICD: International Classification of Disease)

Procedure Codes (CPT: Current Procedural Terminology)

Coding for Inpatient Services (ICD)

Drug Codes (NDC: National Drug Codes)

Dental Procedure Codes (CDT: Current Dental Terminology)

Other Procedure Codes (HCPCS: Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System)

Ascent’s Coding Team ensures that continuous updates are sent to our clients to keep up with minimum documentation and to allow our team to bill for maximum accurate reimbursements for services rendered by them.

We provide regular feedback to our clients on changes in code selections affecting reimbursements and front-office documentation practices to be followed as per CMS guidelines for appropriate reimbursements to physicians as well as insights into coding related denial analysis. Our expertise in E/M Evaluation & Management Services have driven clients across US to use our services for physician education and audits on coding done by other billing companies and/ or physicians themselves.

QUALITY CONTROL

Files are audited by a certified senior coding staff who checks on the accuracy of the codes assigned. Our Quality Assurance team verifies that the charts for up-coding or down-coding will ensure maximum reimbursement and fewer or no denials.

