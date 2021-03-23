Pegasus Systems NZ Started Offering Their Automated Software Integration Service in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NZ, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Pegasus Systems NZ has now started to offer their high quality software integration service all over New Zealand. Turning over a new chapter after the pandemic, Pegasus Systems NZ has raised the stakes in financial and campaign management of companies with its top quality, sophisticated but also easy to use creative agency software finance, billing, media, profitability, and job management in more than half the world. Operating in NZ, Australia, APAC, USA and UK, Pegasus Systems NZ is a cloud based SaaS company that has a fully integrated, creative software that automates all the functions of the agency. This includes areas like management, reporting, billing, profitability, and media where Pegasus consolidates all functions on one platform in a much easy to use and compartmentalize information and expenditure.

Pegasus Systems NZ brings together management of finances, media, job and time management to become a one-stop solution for every major expense in their books. Clients can generate invoices, manage assets, profit and losses, cash flow etc. all from this one software. They can also track employee performance, delegate tasks, manage schedules, track time-line and communicate with the team — right here through this software. Top it all, clients can also stay up to date with their campaign progress and manage the meetings and projects, with Pegasus Systems.

“We are overjoyed with our performance. After all, in order to bring joy to our clients, we absolutely had to make such a product that makes US happy first with the performance, makes our life easy. And because the development of this software put a smile on our face, we were more than confident that Pegasus Systems NZ software will make life easier for any company using it. Given our client list over the years — Zenith, Starcom, Marmalade, MailShopetc — we can say we have more than made things better and easier. We have helped big and small businesses save time, cut costs and manage campaigns over the years with a delightful success rate. With Pegasus, be assured that you won’t have to look elsewhere. Ever”, said the Senior Manager at Pegasus Systems.

Pegasus Systems NZ is a cloud based, all-in-one creative software that that helps companies reduce major costs, set budget numbers, generate invoices and profitability reports, track projects, performance and handle communications and much more, all in one software.

