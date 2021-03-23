Readers’ Favorite Announces The Review of The Non-Fiction – Self Help book “Vibrations” by Q Rigal

Miami , FL, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

Reviewed By Lesley Jones for Readers' Favorite

Most people have heard the terms Universe, Law of Attraction, quantum field, vortex, and vibrations. These are definitions of the same ancient teaching called the Matrix. In Vibrations by Q Rigal, you will discover what the Matrix is and how you can use it to bring goodness into your life, control negative thought patterns, retrace where your damaging beliefs originated from, and then make the necessary changes for a major impact on your life. Discover how we are unconsciously manifesting negative circumstances and how we can increase our frequency, which in turn will change our thoughts and feelings so we can manifest our desired goals. By using the techniques and exercises you can finally take control of your unconscious mind to ensure a positive present and future. Learn how you can change your mindset so the natural Laws of the Universe can begin to work in your favor.

Vibrations by Q Rigal is an absolute must-read if you are interested in self-awareness and the unconscious mind. I loved how the author explained why it is not good enough just to think positively, but also live as if we already have what we desire. I also found the comments that the Matrix has unconsciously reprogrammed us through education, media, and our social environment to feel fear, guilt, and sadness very interesting. Positive thoughts plus feeling will accelerate our manifestations was so inspiring. The entire content of the book is extremely optimistic; to know that you have always had the power to make positive changes in your life. If you appreciate the teachings of Wayne Dyer, Abraham Hicks, and Lester Levison, then you are going to gain a great deal of knowledge and skills from this amazing guide. The chapter on conscious reprogramming was absolutely compelling and the exercises at the end so simple but so effective to make beneficial changes in our lives. This was my absolute favorite quote from the book: ‘You don’t need to do anything but feel as if you already have it. The Creator receives from you the rearrangement of your mind and immediately orders the entire Universe to move all the pieces, people, places, and whatever are necessary for accomplishing your desires.’ An incredible book and one that I would highly recommend.”

