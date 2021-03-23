San Luis Obispo, California, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The wireless MusicMan® LED SoundBlaster BT-X56 in a stylish and appealing design from Technaxx® brings a lot of fun to be with a family or friends. It can be used for singing along, at celebrations and karaoke parties, etc.

The integrated 3600mAh battery scores with three hours of playback time (at 100% volume), and also serves as a portable charging station for tablets, smartphones and other devices. Due to the integrted microphone, the gadget is perfectly suited for calls. FM-Radio and voice assistant as well as a AUX-IN connection complete the overall concept of the BT-X56.

With a very stable and practical shoulder strap, the MusicMan® LED SoundBlaster BT-X56 can be easily taken almost anywhere, and it is also splash-proof thanks to the IP X6 protection class. The BT-X56 can also provide music entertainment on a beach, at a swimming pool, or in a bathroom.

The two 14W loudspeakers bring the sound across in high quality in a lively and haunting manner, so that every party is brought to life. The RGB LED-light around the speaker membrane creates additional atmosphere in the party room. When two SoundBlaster are coupled via integrated the True Wireless Stereo Function (TWS), the BT-X56 offers an intense listening experience of a special kind.

