Herbicide Safeners Market Emerging Growth Factors, Current and Future Perspectives

The Herbicide Safeners Market is projected to reach USD 1,206.7 million by 2023, from USD 851.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.22%. The market is driven by the increased use of herbicides, especially in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America. Additionally, with the growing concerns of herbicide injury to the target crops, safeners are used to reduce the crop damage without limiting their activity on the targeted weed species.

Herbicides can injure the main crop by damaging its shoots, foliage, flowers, and fruits. It can also lead to reduced yield, poor fruit quality, and can even cause death in plants. Herbicide injury to main crops may also result in the presence of chemical residues that can harm humans after consumption.

Thus, safeners are added to herbicides to protect the main crops from herbicide injury. Adding safeners to herbicides improves the target selectivity between crop and weed species. Sometimes, herbicide safeners are only used with specific herbicide adjuvants and active ingredients. For instance, benoxacor is added as a safener to protect crops against damage caused by the herbicide active ingredient, S-metolachlor.

Benoxacor is estimated to be the most widely used herbicide safeners during the forecast period.

Benoxacor is one of the major safeners used as herbicide adjuvants for crops such as corn, soybean, and rice. With increased production of these crops globally, the demand for herbicides and herbicide safeners for these crops is expected to witness high growth in the coming years.

The post-emergence segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The post-emergence segment is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023. Herbicide safeners which act as herbicide surfactants, are more effective in killing the weeds during the post-emergence stage, as compared to those used in the pre-emergent applications. Hence, the demand for herbicides for post-emergent herbicides is higher as compared to that of pre-emergent herbicides, and this is projected to increase further during the forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the market by 2023, while Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for herbicide safeners.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2017, due to the availability of safeners in commonly used herbicide formulations such as S-metalochlor and acetochlor from players such as DowDuPont (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Bayer (Germany). Moreover, these companies have been able to develop and introduce safeners in these regions for herbicide applications in corn and soybean crops.

The major factors restraining the growth of herbicide safeners market are the regulatory ban on herbicides and lack of awareness on the importance of herbicide safeners. However, the market has future prospects, which includes new herbicide active ingredient registrations and the development of sustainable safener combinations for herbicides.

The global market for herbicide safeners is dominated by large players such as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), and Syngenta (Switzerland). Some emerging players in the global market include Nufarm (Australia), Adama (Israel), Arysta LifeScience (US), Drexel Chemical Company (US), Land O’Lakes (US), Sipcam-Oxon (Italy), Helm AG (Germany), and Tenkoz (US).

