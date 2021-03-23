Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market – Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support (Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The medical decision support systems is expected to reach USD 35.6 Million, at a CAGR of 24.3%

Increasing funding & research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, machine learning & artificial intelligence in CDSS is posing as a lucrative opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Various players in the market offer sepsis CDS solutions embedded in their EHR while there are others who offer separate surveillance solutions for sepsis.

Objectives of the Study:

# To define, describe, and forecast the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market on the basis of region

# To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

# To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

# To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

# To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Geographically, the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to factors such as rising incidence of sepsis, focus of major players in the region and increasing investment in HCIT expenditure.

Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market.

