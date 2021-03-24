Country singer Rhea Francani releases new single ‘I’m More’



NASHVILLE, Tenn., 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Country-pop singer Rhea Francani has released her latest official single, “I’m More.” Like previous Francani releases, it has been proudly published independently on the Limestone Records record label. The most prominent official release from Francani since her 2020 single “I’ll Go,” “I’m More” is the freshest reason for pop-country fans to sit up and pay attention to this constantly surprising young artist from NYC by way of Nashville.

In addition to the considerable talents of Francani, herself, “I’m More” features work from veteran session players from Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studio, including ACM Award nominees Mike Rojas and Evan Hutchings.

“Similar to Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce,” writes Limestone Records, “Rhea’s contemporary sound blurs the lines between country and pop. Her bold energy has been compared to Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton. Her soulful spirit is reminiscent of Lady A’s and Little Big Town’s classic hits.”

Rhea Francani has cited as main influences Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Boyz II Men.

“I love big female voices,” says Francani. “Each of the singers I listed is so talented and brings something special and unique to the table.”

She’s also drawn to the American country-music sound in a way which guides her artistic direction. She writes of this:

“I grew up listening to a wide range of music, but I’ve always loved country. I gravitated to the lyrics in country music and the beautiful stories country songs tell. The more I listened to country, the more I wanted to write and sing in the genre. Although I am from New York, I am drawn to the southern charm of country music’s heartfelt lyrics — songs about love, life, and good times. I bring a bit of the city to the country.”

Today, Rhea Francani splits her time between writing, performing and recording original music and teaching performing arts at the renowned Florida Atlantic University in South Florida.

“I also oversee a performing-arts program for middle-school students,” she writes, “mentoring them while also crafting my own music. With every journey, I find myself so grateful for my family. They truly are the wind beneath my wings.”

Rhea Francani proudly works with the Save the Music Foundation, which brings music education to the roughly 30% of US students without access to music ed., the majority of whom suffer from income inequality at their home, school, or both.

“I am humbled to be invited to support the amazing work that Save the Music does,” Francani says. “As a music teacher, I understand the vital role music plays in uniting communities and giving all children a shot at a brighter future.”

“We’ve seen the power of music get people through a very challenging time,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of VH 1 Save The Music Foundation. “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, school budgets are being spread too thin, new safety guidelines are creating schedule restrictions for music classes, and many students still remain learning from home. We’re grateful to partner with Rhea and her personal connection to our mission as a music teacher makes it all the more meaningful.”

“I’m More” by Rhea Francani on the Limestone Records label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, country-pop music fans.

“I’m More” by Rhea Francani —

https://www.amazon.com/Im-More-Rhea-Francani/dp/B08X7J9B4X/

Rhea Francani Official Website —

https://www.rheafrancani.com/

Rhea Francani Official Instagram —

@RheaFrancani