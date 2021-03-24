3D Display Market Latest Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Scope & Demand Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 3D Display Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global 3D Display Market is projected to reach 204.16 billion by 2025 owing to increase in use of 3D technologies for wide range of applications in different industries. 3D display (Stereo Display) is a display device that is capable of offering depth perception to the spectator with the help of stereopsis for binocular visualization.

Key Players:

AU Optronics Corp.

Coretec Group, Inc.

3DFusion

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SHARP Corporation

Sony Corporation

TOSHIBA Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The continuous improvements in 3D technology and its use in various industries is predicted to boost 3D display market at a CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period. The modernizations in 3D technology have widened the use of 3D displays in several fields like photography, education, video, gaming, engineering simulation, defense, etc. The demand for 3D display in smartphones, monitors, tablets and healthcare instruments are fueling the market growth. However, the cost of 3D display and shortage of 3D content are barriers to the growth of the market. Additionally, the improved technologies in games, movies and rising market of monitor, TV, tablet, smartphone along with the scope of 3D display penetration is all set to provide abundant growth opportunities in 3D display market in near future.

The adoption of 3D displays in the advertisement industry is one of the major prevailing trends in the market. The advertising organizations are progressively adopting 3D display technology to improve hoarding advertisements and display the commercials films. They are also deploying auto-stereoscopic technology for hoardings. Increase in number of sports competitions, live concerts, and corporate tradeshows are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of interoperability between stakeholders like flat panel manufacturer, 3D content owner, and broadcasting operators, etc. operating in supply chain market are confining the growth of the market.

Application Outlook:

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile computing devices

Projectors

HMD

Technology Outlook:

DLP

PDP

OLED

LED

Product Outlook:

Volumetric display

Stereoscopic

Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, 3D display market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. China and United States dominated the market in Asia Pacific and North America in 2016 respectively. Presently, Asia Pacific and North America is dominating the market.

