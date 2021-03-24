5G For FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts | Now Available at Researchmoz.us

Commonly referred to as FWA, Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as one of the most predominant use cases for early 5G network rollouts. Multiple mobile operators and service providers are initially seeking to capitalize on 5G as a fixed wireless alternative to deliver last-mile connectivity – at multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit speeds – in areas with insufficient fiber holdings.

The very first standardized deployments of 5G-based FWA are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019. Largely driven by early commercial rollouts by Verizon Communications and AT&T in the United States, 5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.

The “5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G-based FWA ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, revenue potential, application scenarios, service provider deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G-based FWA investments and operator services.

The report covers the following topics:

5G architecture, requirements and applications

Market drivers and barriers to the adoption of 5G

Key enabling technologies and complementary concepts

Business case and application scenarios for 5G-based FWA

Analysis of spectrum availability and allocation for 5G-based FWA

Case studies of 13 FWA deployments based on 5G and other wireless technologies

Company profiles and strategies of 80 FWA vendors

Strategic recommendations for vendors and service providers

Market analysis and forecasts till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

5G Infrastructure Investments

5G NR (New Radio) Infrastructure

NextGen (Next Generation) Core Network

Fronthaul & Backhaul Networking

5G-Based FWA User Equipment Investments

Unit Shipments

Unit Shipment Revenue

5G-Based FWA Operator Services

Subscriptions

Service Revenue

Application Scenario Segmentation

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

IoT & Other Applications

User Base Segmentation

Residential

Business

Regional Segmentation

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for 5G-based FWA?

What trends, challenges and barriers will influence the development and adoption of 5G-based FWA?

How have advanced antenna and chip technologies made it possible to utilize millimeter wave spectrum for 5G-based FWA?

What are the key application scenarios for 5G-based FWA?

Can 5G-based FWA enable mobile operators to tap into the pay TV market?

How can mobile operators leverage early deployments of 5G-based FWA to better prepare their networks for planned 5G mobile service rollouts?

What will be the number of 5G-based FWA subscriptions in 2019 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will be the first to adopt 5G-based FWA?

Which frequency bands are most likely to be utilized by 5G-based FWA deployments?

What is the cost saving potential of 5G-based FWA for last-mile connectivity?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should 5G-based FWA vendors and service providers adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.

SNS Research estimates that 5G-based FWA can reduce the initial cost of establishing last-mile connectivity by as much as 40% – in comparison to FTTP (Fiber-to-the-Premises). In addition, 5G can significantly accelerate rollout times by eliminating the need to lay cables as required for FTTP rollouts.

The 28 GHz frequency band is widely preferred for early 5G-based FWA deployments, as many vendors have already developed 28 GHz-capable equipment – driven by demands for early field trials in multiple markets including the United States and South Korea.

Millimeter wave wireless connectivity specialists are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for 5G-based FWA. However, in order to compete effectively against existing mobile infrastructure giants, they will need to closely align their multi-gigabit capacity FWA solutions with 3GPP specifications.

While many industry analysts believe that 5G-based FWA is only suitable for densely populated urban areas, a number of rural carriers – including C Spire and U.S. Cellular – are beginning to view 5G as a means to deliver last-mile broadband connectivity to underserved rural communities.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

3Roam

4RF

Advantech Wireless

Airspan Networks

ALCOMA

Alphabet

Arqiva

AT&T

Aviat Networks

BLiNQ Networks

Blu Wireless Technology

BluWan

BridgeWave Communications

C Spire

CableFree (Wireless Excellence)

Cambium Networks

Carlson Wireless Technologies

CBNL (Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd.)

CCI (Communication Components, Inc.)

CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems)

Ceragon Networks

China Mobile

Cielo Networks

Cohere Technologies

Collinear Networks

DragonWave

E-Band Communications

EBlink

ELVA-1

Ericsson

Exalt Wireless

Expway

Facebook

FastBack Networks

FiberTower Corporation

Filtronic

Fujitsu

GlobalFoundries

Go Long Wireless

Google

Google Fiber

Hammer Fiber

Huawei

HXI

IBM Corporation

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

Imagine

Imec International

InfiNet Wireless

Intel Corporation

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

KMW

KT Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

LG Electronics

LightPointe Communications

LigoWave

Loea Corporation

Maja Systems

MAX4G

MaxLinear

Microwave Networks

Mimosa Networks

MIMOtech

Moseley Associates

MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)

NBN Co

NEC Corporation

NetComm Wireless

NexxCom Wireless

Nokia

