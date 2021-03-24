Baby Prams and Strollers Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Sales of baby prams and strollers is expected to rise at a significant rate in the years to follow. Moreover, this growth is supported by stringent government regulations that support manufacturing of enhanced strollers and prams with smart features. This led to manufacturing of different types of baby prams and strollers in the market, such as lightweight strollers, jogging strollers, double/triple strollers, standard strollers and multi optional system strollers. The popularity of such advanced juvenile products has risen among parents which is expected to fuel the volume sales of baby prams and strollers in the following years.

Incorporation of multiple functionalities and innovations in baby prams and strollers, coupled with high use of these products by single parents and nuclear families is expected to drive the growth of the global market. E-commerce is expected to drive sales of baby prams and strollers in the coming years. Convenience provided by E-commerce sales channels in combination with buy back and replacement benefits is expected to drive the sale of baby prams and strollers.

Fact.MR analysis on baby prams and strollers market has reflected the value and volume analysis of these products, according to which the sale of baby prams and strollers is anticipated to reach a value over US$ 7 Bn by end of the year of assessment (2026). Global market for baby prams and strollers is projected to register a volume CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026.

Manufacturers of baby prams and strollers are investing in innovations of their products. For instance, Baby Jogger has developed City Select LUX that is includes all-wheel suspension feature with a view to provide convenience and smooth ride. Also, Baby Jogger and UPPAbaby offer baby prams and strollers that are ecofriendly and free of hazardous material. Key companies involved in the manufacturing of baby prams and strollers are Thule Group AB, Pigeon Corporation, Peg Perego Spa, Ningbo Shenma Group Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Kolcraft Enetrprises Inc., Joovy, LLC, Goodbaby International Holdins Ltd., evenflo Company Inc., Emmaljunga Barnvagnsfabrik AB, Dorel Industries Ltd., Beinmate Group Co. ltd., and Artsana Spa.

Key Insights on Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market

Europe region is expected to reflect high attractiveness for baby prams and strollers market in the coming years. Government regulations, growing number of manufacturers of baby prams and strollers and increasing innovations are expected to drive the sales of baby prams and strollers in the region. Additionally, demand and use of baby prams and strollers in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to grow at high pace owing to increasing birth rate and reduced mortality rates in the region. Emerging economies such as China and India, marked by high birth rate, are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the APEJ baby prams ad strollers market, which is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period

Multi-optional system strollers are witnessing significant demand owing to advanced features and high convenience delivered by the product. Sales of multi-optional system strollers are estimated to surpass US$ 2.2 Bn by end of 2026. However, standard strollers are expected to dominate the global market with slightly higher sales compared to multi-optional system strollers. Double/triple strollers are also gaining high traction as they provide features such as sun shades, enhanced shock absorbers and convenience

With emergence of e-commerce, sales of baby prams and strollers have increased since past years. Consumers can purchase the product via online sales channel with ease and also avail offers and additional benefits such discounts and free accessories. The sales of baby prams and strollers through online sales channel is projected to increase at a rate during the forecast period. Baby boutiques have played a major role in growth of global market. Sales of baby prams and strollers through this channel are estimated to surpass US$ 1.4 Bn by 2026 end

According to research, strollers and prams are largely used for babies that are between 6-12 months. The sales registered by this segment is expected to reach value of about US$ 2.4 Bn by end of forecast period

