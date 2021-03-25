Fashion blogger Anna Estrin gives an insight into Fashion and Trends

NEW YORK, USA, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Anna’s style

In my opinion, the clothing you choose reflects your personality. The style creates a unified, complete image, also, it helps stand out from the crowd. I love soft, pastel colors, light fabrics, and lace, I would say that my wardrobe is dominated by a “romantic” style. Despite the crazy pace of life, I try to be more feminine, and the “romantic” style is perhaps one of the most feminine styles. Flowy fabrics emphasize feminity and make the look incredibly delicate. Also, I like the sporty-chic style, I love combining different styles and create my own, which reflects my daring personality.

About trends and choice of style

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to look stylish. In my opinion, it is enough to know the strengths and weaknesses of your figure and choose the style that fits your figure, age, and inner state. As for fashion trends, you may follow them, however, in my opinion, it is absolutely unnecessary to blindly follow and collect all seasonal trends in your wardrobe.

About dressing up

I can change several times a day. It depends on my mood or upcoming events. Heels can be quickly replaced by my favorite sneakers and vice versa, or a trendy office outfit can be switched to a comfortable sweatsuit.

About the love of shopping

I love shopping, especially when I have a complete look in my mind. In general, you should not go shopping because you are bored or just for sake of it, in my opinion, it is better to think about the look in advance and look for exactly what you need in stores. This saves time and money, also, you avoid clutter in your closet.

About items that cannot be found in the store

Sometimes I want to buy something that is not yet on sale either in stores or in showrooms. These are the pieces from new collections that appear on the store shelves in about six months or even a year. During this time it becomes irrelevant and my blog has to be always up to date. I go to an atelier, where, according to my sketches the seamstress makes a certain garment. The undoubted advantage of the atelier is that the clothes are sewn according to the measurements that are taken, and unlike the mass market, it fits perfectly.

About designers, taboos, and life hacks

I do not have one favorite brand, as I find something interesting in almost all of them. In terms of taboos, wearing a totally copied look from the runway or a mannequin from the store. If you have nothing to wear or you don’t have time to carefully choose an interesting look for yourself, then you can wear a simple white cotton shirt, blue jeans, and some bright lipstick. I also always throw on a hat, as I have a special love for hats of all types. It makes your look complete regardless of what you are wearing.

Anna’s advice

Don’t be too boring in your clothing choices and add a little bright detail to get some attention. Also, do not copy the look from mannequins at shopping malls. You may get inspired by it, but it is very important of finding your own style.

Follow on INSTAGRAM