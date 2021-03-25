global porokeratosis treatment market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2021 to 2031

Global Porokeratosis Treatment Market: Market Outlook

Porokeratosis is a rare disease. It is a group of skin conditions that is a rare keratinization disorder characterized by one or more atrophic macules or patches surrounded by a distinctive hyperkeratotic ridge-like-border boundary called cornoid lamella.

Many factors cause porokeratosis among them the prominent causes such as inherited or sporadic genetic defects, exposure to ultraviolet radiation, drug-related immunosuppression, or immunodeficiency. Few other factors associated with porokeratosis include radiation therapy, trauma, liver disease, solid cancer, and Crohn’s disease

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

Many factors such as increased demand for laser treatment, increased kidney transplant cases, improved reimbursement policies in developed countries, increased research costs, and increased competition among market traders will promote the growing market for global porokeratosis treatment.

Porokeratosis is a rare skin disease that affects less than 200,000 Americans. The distribution of actinic porokeratosis (DSAP) is the most common form of porokeratosis. The reported prevalence of DSAP ranges from 23 to 61.1%, while the annual reported incidence of DSAP ranges from 12.6 to 43.4%. Because of these high rates of prevalence and incidence, DSAP is the most commonly treated patient in the United States. Mibelli Porokeratosis is the second most common type of porokeratosis.

Porokeratosis is a precancerous lesion that can undergo malignant transformation. It has been reported that Pokerokeratosis progressed to nonmelanoma skin cancer in 6.9% to 30% of cases. One article has shown that Mibelli’s porokeratosis has spread to skin cancer in about 8% of people affected. In a single series of kidney transplant patients in Spain, 10.68% developed porokeratosis, with a median age of 3.5 years.

The increasing prevalence of renal transplant cases will boost the market as the occurrence of porokeratosis in such patients is high. According to a report in the U. S 10.68% of renal transplant recipients suffered from porokeratosis in 2017.

The Rise in Demand of Aesthetic Products : How a Fringe Movement Went Mainstream

The porokeratosis treatment is rising on a boom owing to the rising awareness and demand for better skin. With more interchange of treatment ideas globally customers are tending to adopt the products and techniques for porokeratosis treatment. The funding by the government and the issuance of better reimbursement policies in developed countries are attracting a huge pool of customers.

Consumers today are concerned about aesthetics especially in developed countries owing to rising disposable income and reimbursement regulations. Consumers in developed countries are getting aware of the malignant transformation of the disease. The growth in demand for personal care will give rise to the porokeratosis market.

There is enough clinical surveillance to understand the malignant transformation of porokeratosis. This awareness has boosted the porokeratosis treatment market. However the awareness is majorly in developed countries for now, but the market and awareness is significantly rising in developing countries owing to the better knowledge share worldwide.

How is the Demand for Aesthetic Products Reshaping the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

The benefits of the treatment provided improved the cosmesis and the performance and removal of the lesions that underwent the malformation. The porokeratosis treatment is highly based primarily on factors such as the size of the wound, the location of the wound, the appearance of the beauty, the availability of treatment, and the patient’s preferences.

Rising income and better and increased information about aesthetics have led to increased demand for porokeratosis treatment. Thus, consumers are increasingly adopting porokeratosis treatment as a necessary tool to help them lead a better lifestyle. The topical products are high in demand due to ease of use and availability.

Laser therapy is popular among affluent consumers of its high cost. Its popularity is also due to no incision or hospitalization required making it more popular therapy for the porokeratosis treatment.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Porokeratosis Treatment Market?

The high cost of laser systems, the absence of skilled or trained doctors, the side effects associated with drugs, and the poor health care system in low- and middle-income countries can hamper the porokeratosis treatment market growth.

Porokeratosis is a rare disease therefore the awareness about the disease is not much prominent worldwide which a major challenge for the market is. Also, a large intervention of the government is required for the porokeratosis treatment market investing in increasing awareness and reimbursement policies.

Key Segments of Porokeratosis treatment Market Covered in the Report:

Based on Porokeratosis Type, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis

Disseminated superficial porokeratosis

Surface treatment porokeratosis of mibelli

Injectable linear porokeratosis

Eruptive disseminated porokeratosis

Porokeratosis plantaris palmaris et disseminata

Punctate porokeratosis

Porokeratosis ptychotropica

Penoscrotal porokeratosis

Follicular porokeratosis

Based on diagnosis, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Biopsy

Differential diagnosis Squamous cell carcinoma Lichenoid keratosis Epidermal nevus

Others

Based on treatment, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Topical therapies Topical 5-fluorouracil Topical imiquimod, Topical retinoids Topical vitamin D analogs Combination therapy

Systemic therapy Oral retinoids

Physical interventions Cryotherapy electrodesiccation and curettage surgical excision dermabrasion

Laser Therapy Carbon dioxide lasers Q-switched ruby laser Nd:YAG laser Pulsed dye laser therapy



Based on end user, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies and drug stores

Diagnostic Centers

Research and academic institutes

Others

Based on the region, the Porokeratosis treatment market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Angiodynamics Inc.

Alma Lasers

Allergan

Beiersdorf Ag

Bioness Inc

Biogen

Biolase Inc.

Coherent Inc.

Coty Inc.

Cutera

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Pfizer

IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.)

IRIDEX Corp.

Lumenis

PhotoMedex Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

others are actively involved in offering Porokeratosis treatment

