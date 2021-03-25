Particle Counter Market – Growth Drivers, Future Opportunities and Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Particle Counter Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the particle counters market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Particle Counters Market;

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified drug discovery and research efforts while adding to the pressure on pharma and clinical labs. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is still diverse. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain stable and show promising growth opportunities.

The particle counters market has witnessed significant growth over the years; however, due to the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, the market is expected to witness a mixed set of market adoption in 2020, owing to their increasing usage in drug development, pharma-biopharma manufacturing, and medical device manufacturing. However, several allied industrial application of target products are reported with limited utilization of particle counters due to supply chain disruptions in the aerospace and automobile industries, and regulatory relaxation to pollution monitoring & bulk manufactutring industries.

Growth Driver: Regulations and standards for cleanrooms and manufacturing;

With the increasing demand for certified products, various quality certifications such as ISO checks and National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS) have been made mandatory for ensuring that the standards for manufacturing processes and products are being upheld. Quality certifications require products to be processed in a cleanroom environment to ensure minimum possible contamination. The need to ensure a sterile and contamination-free environment promotes the greater use of cleanrooms and monitored working areas for manufacturing healthcare products. In addition, the possibility of adverse drug reactions has ensured constant monitoring in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. According to the FDA, liquid pharmaceutical products labeled for infants and toddlers, offered by leading pharma brands, such as Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby Laboratories, were recalled in 2017 due to particulate contamination. In the same year, SCA Pharmaceuticals LLC recalled various injectable product lots for possible bacterial contamination. To ensure the highest possible levels of product safety and quality, the focus on effective monitoring has grown with the scale of R&D and manufacturing, and with it, the use of particle counters.

Future Opportunities: Growth opportunities in emerging countries;

Many developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea, offer high-growth opportunities for major market players in the particle counters market owing to presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, low labor costs, and high growth in their respective life sciences, food, and other industries. Although the adoption of advanced technologies is low in developing countries, their huge population base and increasing research activities, especially in India and China, are expected to offer a sustainable market for these instruments. Furthermore, with the increasing number of greenfield projects and rising capital expenditure on infrastructure development, these countries are offering potential growth avenues for market players

Global Key Leaders: prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.