Most Gorgeous Best-Selling Engagement Rings of 2021

It is no secret that love conquers everything, even the pandemic that has put almost everything to a standstill can’t stop. Last year was full of uncertainty due to the pandemic, and many people did not know they were going to make it till this year. People have learned to cope with the crisis brought about by the virus and want to love and be loved more. Now that the engagement season is here once again, couples are keenly picking the best-selling engagement rings to make their engagement unique, memorable, and memorable.

Their desire to express love is growing stronger each day, even though wedding ceremonies are on hold due to the pandemic. Before buying an engagement ring, Alex and Company want you to explore some of the best-selling rings they have to offer and what makes them stand out in 2021. If you haven’t yet discussed with your partner about your engagement ring, here are some pointers to ease your search for the best engagement ring this year.

Personalized Best-selling Engagement Rings

There is no doubt that last year was marred with uncertainty and many couples were worried about the future. This year, however, there is a glimpse of hope due to the discovery of a vaccine. Since most couples spend more time together due to travel restrictions and working from home, they have enough time and space to explore what they desire in an engagement ring. Many are going for a more personal touch and approach. Custom-made rings are now popular and are among the best-best selling engagement rings at Alex and Company. Many are trying to include secret messages engraved in their engagement ring bands which have hidden meanings that only they can understand. This seals commitment they have for one another in a special way.

Band Style Best-selling Engagement Rings

Now that the way weddings are done have been altered, customers are shifting their focus to unique band style rings in lieu of a single stone engagement ring. The Marquise and Pearl diamond bands are among the best-selling engagement rings. Many couples are now opting for ring bands that can serve as both engagement and wedding bands since weddings are now being postponed regularly. In Europe, most of the regions don’t give out engagement rings. These types of rings consist of simple bands without stones called the eternity bands or wedding bands. The pandemic safety measures have made them best-selling engagement rings because they are easy to sanitize or clean. They are also durable and can withstand the constant hand-washing that is a norm nowadays.

Modern Styles With a Classic Touch

Now that many couples are forced to shop virtually, it has led to classic engagement rings coming back. Due to travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, many love birds are playing it safe by ordering classic styles such as a 3-stone or a solitaire. This has placed them among the best-selling engagement rings for 2021.

Cuts are also edging towards the classics such as cushion, oval, and round placed in platinum bands which make them pop. These types of rings are trending this year and many brides are embracing them. Many engagement ring shoppers are also considering legacy and family traditions when looking for that perfect diamond engagement ring. What contributes to this trend is that many family members were separated for almost a year, last year due to travel restrictions. This made them nostalgic and as they start their own families, they are thinking about their future generations. The symbolic value placed on engagement rings is heavier than ever.

“Most of our customers set their eyes on old European cuts because they have a unique faceting pattern, making them impressive and timeless!” – says Naman Modi, a master jeweler at Alex and Company.

Virtual Shopping has Simplified the Engagement Ring Buying Process

The virtual interactions go beyond the zoom meetings. People have realized that they can easily inquire about different engagement rings and other jewelry pieces virtually and still get what they are looking for. Although it is a whole new experience, many couples are embracing this tech while buying some of the best selling engagement rings at Alex and Company.

“Right now, many couples are more spontaneous, wanting to take full control of the proposal and engagement process. This helps to keep the entire process simple enough to find the perfect sparkle and a matching band”, adds Modi. The pandemic had its toll on many people and couples, making their engagement and wedding arrangements were not spared. Rather than going for established jewelry designers, couples are now finding it much easier to get high-quality, and best-selling engagement rings from smaller independent jewelry companies.

Petite Side Stones are More Popular in 2021

Unlike before COVID-19 where three stone rings were rapidly becoming popular, many couples are now focused on buying diamond rings with smaller side stones. Such rings have a delicate and modern take, unlike the classic three stone ring.

North South East West Prongs are Taking Over

Best-selling engagement rings are turning sideways this year. There is an influx of North South East West prongs and East West cuts on demand. Also called the compass prongs, NSEW prongs, also known as compass prongs, are adding that vintage spin and coolness that couples are now looking for in their engagement rings.

About Alex and Company

Alex and Company is a jewelry design company based in Boston, Massachusetts. It is family-owned and for over 50 years, they designed and sold numerous jewelry products across the world. Their designs are unique, high quality, and authentic. Alex and Company offers its services on an appointment basis. The jewelry company provides bespoke jewelry pieces that outmatch other jewelry companies in Massachusetts. Besides offering new jewelry designs, Alex and Company also provides jewelry restoration and repair services for customers who want such services.

To get more details about Alex and Company Jewelers, visit them at https://alexandcompany.com/