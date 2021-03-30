International conference on Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology

Advanced Materials 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — It would be our immense pleasure to invite you all to the International Conference on Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology which will be held during July 19-20, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. The conference theme is “Current and Emerging Trends in Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology”.
Advanced Materials conference is the premier event that brings together unique and international experts, researchers both from academic and industry to `their experience and knowledge, and to learn new things. Advanced Materials 2021 will focus on various issues such as Energy Systems, Advanced Materials Processing, Materials Synthesis and Processing, Nanotechnology, Nonlinear Dynamics, Bionanotechnology, Nanotechnology in Battle Against Coronavirus, Nanotechnology for Energy and Environment, Nanomedicine.

