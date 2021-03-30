Southern Stairlifts Offers Great Mobility Solutions for Home Living

Charleston, SC, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —Seniors and people managing physical challenges in Charleston now have the ideal partner to keep them mobile in their own homes, thanks to Southern Stairlifts.

The company offers a wide range of stairlifts Charleston residents will find cater to their individual needs and requirements. They comprise straight, curved, outdoor Sterling, Acorn, Brooks, and Ameriglide products, all designed to overcome mobility issues within the home.

Southern Stairlifts has more than 20 years of experience offering complete installation, service and repair, and all are designed for safe, independent and comfortable living.

One of the biggest challenges facing advanced age or mobility challenges is going up and downstairs. Senior citizens or physically challenged people have to do this on their own, every day. They have to go through many problems to go from one place to another in their house,

Moreover, stairs can be tripping hazards, and people can often slip and fall on the stairs, easily break their bones, become paralyzed, and suffer long-term consequences.

That’s why those looking to maintain an active life, without feeling limited in their ability to enjoy their home to the full, opt for a stairlift. Southern Stairlifts’ options can heighten mobility access without incurring or inviting any serious repercussions or dangerous hazards.

Company owner Todd Shriveradvised that the core purpose of using a stairlift is to make the process of going from one level of the home to another an easy, comfortable and as secure as possible. It means residents can continue living in the same house for a longer time, and they will never have to worry about limited mobility or other issues.

“Stairlifts are designed to help give you back your independence and maintain your self-esteem without the need to rely on others for help,” he added.

The company is a hub of experienced experts to help with different stairlift options, installation and complicated stairlift repairs to meet every budget.

For more information on Southern Stairlifts, visit their website https://southernstairlifts.com/charleston/. For more questions and to book a free consultation, contact their office on 864-723-0004.