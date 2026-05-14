Hallmark Roofing Urges Cork Homeowners to Take Advantage of Increased SEAI Attic Insulation Grants Before Summer Rush

Cork, Ireland, 2026-05-14 — /EPR Network/ — Thousands of homeowners across Cork may be missing out on newly increased government grants designed to improve home energy efficiency and reduce heating costs. In February 2026, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) increased its attic insulation grant to as much as €2,000, while first-time buyers purchasing older homes can now qualify for grants of up to €2,500.

With energy prices continuing to impact households and Cork’s Atlantic climate placing extra pressure on heating systems year-round, local roofing and insulation specialist Hallmark Roofing is encouraging homeowners to check their eligibility before the busy summer installation season fills available appointment slots.

“Many homeowners simply don’t realize these grant increases are now available,” said Patrick, from Hallmark Roofing. “With the amount of heat that can escape through an uninsulated or poorly insulated attic, these upgrades can make a major difference in comfort and long-term energy savings.”

For more than fifteen years, Hallmark Roofing has provided residential and commercial roofing services throughout Cork, building a reputation for reliable workmanship, honest pricing, and dependable customer service. The company says local homeowners are increasingly seeking practical ways to improve energy efficiency while protecting their properties from harsh weather conditions common across the region.

“When you’re dealing with roofing or insulation work, you don’t want a big song and dance,” the spokesperson added. “You want a reliable Cork roofer who turns up when they say they will, gives a fair price, and completes the job properly. That’s exactly what we’ve built our reputation on.”

Hallmark Roofing handles a wide range of projects, including attic insulation upgrades, roof repairs, storm damage restoration, and complete roof installations for homes and commercial properties. According to the company, every project is completed with a focus on safety, durability, cleanliness, and transparent pricing.

The company also notes that summer is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for roofing and insulation projects, particularly as homeowners prepare properties ahead of colder weather later in the year. With the expanded SEAI grants expected to drive additional demand in 2026, Hallmark Roofing recommends that property owners begin exploring their options sooner rather than later.

“No hidden extras. No upselling. No messing,” Patrick said. “Just quality roofing and insulation work completed properly the first time, backed by full insurance and guaranteed workmanship.”

As awareness of the enhanced grants continues to grow, Hallmark Roofing hopes more Cork residents will take advantage of the opportunity to improve home efficiency, reduce energy waste, and create more comfortable living spaces while government support remains available.

For more information about attic insulation services or roofing solutions in Cork, homeowners can contact Hallmark Roofing directly at 021-202-1045 to discuss available options and potential grant eligibility.