Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Trends and Study by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market size is projected to value USD 48.01 billion by 2025. The rising demand among the semiconductor industry has contributed significantly to market growth. Moreover, rising awareness relating to the advantages provided by these products coupled with consumer trends for durable and modern electronic devices has led to the rising adoption of CVD coating in different applications.

CVD technology is used for manufacturing high-performance materials mostly to produce thin films required in the semiconductor industry. The procedure for the same involves the contact between substrate/ wafer and a volatile precursor, the reaction of which forms various kinds of deposits like pyrolytic coating, or hard coatings.

Generally, the CVD coatings disclose high adherence to glass surfaces and are placed at heating temperatures. In the process, the volatile precursors include hydride (GeG4, ammonia, and SiH4), metal-organic compounds (alkoxides/ diketonates/dialylamides/carbonyls, metal alkyls), halides (TaCl5, TiCl4, WF6), and complexes and ligands.

The market players are currently emphasizing at creating solutions for hybrid thin organic-inorganic deposition films to minimize the production costs thus, boosting the semiconductor industry. This rising trend has resulted in an extensive distribution of titanium compounds abiding by environmental regulations.

CVD equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is predicted to continue with its average growth rate during the forecast period due to better standards of deposition films acquired from the equipment. CVD services accounted for the fastest-growing segment due to technological up gradations like plasma intensified process, combustion and hot-wire based.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The size of the global CVD market was worth USD 20.8 billion in 2016 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

The microelectronics application segment held the largest share with a value above 17.90 billion by 2025.

Asia Pacific held the largest regional market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period due to the rapid developments from industries among the key economies.

The technology requirement in the solar items (solar cells and PV modules) segment valued at over USD 390 million in 2016.

The technologies are differentiated based on physical characteristics and operating pressure of plasma and vapor intensified chemical vapor deposition (CVD).

Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Key Players

Ulvac, Inc., Veeco Instruments, Inc., IHI Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Adeka Corporation dominates, and Tokyo Electron Limited.

