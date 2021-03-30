Motorcycle riding gloves are an integral part of biking. Besides being a style statement, motorcycle riding gloves are necessary because the keep the fingers and palms of the motorcycle rider protected. Apart from this important functionality, the motorcycle riding gloves also help the riders to cover their hands and get a better grip to hold on to the bike.

Due to the fact that the palms of the gloves are made up of extra friction material, allowing the biker to get a better grip on the handle of the bike and operate the accelerator or the break as demanded by the situation. Motorcycle riding gloves are essential as they offer protection to the biker and are an absolute necessity in adverse weather conditions like when it is too cold or raining. A boom in the adventure riding is a factor boosting the sales of motorcycle riding gloves.

Motorcycle riding gloves are typically manufactured from leather. The motorcycle riding gloves contain mechanism that protect the fingers, palm and hand of the rider from injury and help reduce drafts while biking in colder climates. The motorcycle gloves also protect the hands of the rider from injuries due to abrasion in case of an accident and allows for a better grip on the handle of the motorcycle in wet conditions like when it is raining.

This Fact.MR report on the global motorcycle riding gloves market forecasts that the global motorcycle riding gloves market will touch a value of nearly US$ 104 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Taxonomy

Glove Type Sales Channel Buyer Type Roll Finger Goalkeeper Gloves Independent Sports Outlet Individual Negative Cut Goalkeeper Gloves Franchised Sports Outlet Institutional Flat Palm Goalkeeper Gloves Modern Trade Channels Promotional Hybrid Cut Goalkeeper Gloves Direct to Customer Brand Outlet Direct to Customer Online Channel Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Third Party Online Channel

APEJ Market Set to Dominate the Global Motorcycle riding gloves Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in APEJ is set to dominate the global motorcycle riding gloves market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. APEJ motorcycle riding gloves market is the most attractive market, growing at a sluggish CAGR over the assessment period.

Roll Finger Goalkeeper Gloves Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 28 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the roll finger goalkeeper gloves segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 28 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Roll finger goalkeeper gloves segment is expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the glove type segment by the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

Independent Sports Outlet Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 1.9% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the independent sports outlet segment is slated to touch a figure of US$ 10 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 1.9% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The independent sports outlet segment is expected to account for one-tenth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global motorcycle riding gloves market through 2022, which include Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Dainese S.p.A, Gerbing’s Heated Clothing Inc., HB Performance Systems, Inc., Stauffer Manufacturing Company, Olympia Gloves, Held GmbH and Frank Thomas Holdings Limited.

