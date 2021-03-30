Suture Anchor Devices Market Growing Fast, Size, Demand, Development Trends, Opportunities And Future Scope Till 2027 | FMI Report

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new report drafted by Future Market Insights titled “Suture Anchor Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” revenue from the global suture anchor devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 875.6 Mn by 2027 end.

Global Suture Anchor Devices Market: Key Players

Smith & Nephew plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., ConMed Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes, Inc.), Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Parcus Medical, LLC., Wright Medical Group N.V., Teknimed SA, MedShape, Inc., South America Implants S.A., Anstem Medical, Groupe Lepine S.A., In2Bones SAS, Tulpar Medical Solutions, Neosys Surgical Solutions LTD, Biocomposites Ltd, HNM Medical and Surgical Frontiers are some of the top companies in the global suture anchor devices market that have been profiled in this report.

Before coming up with this new report on the global suture anchor devices market, the analysts in Future Market Insights have inspected the global as well as regional markets in detail. Our expert team of analysts working extensively in healthcare domain have focussed on forecast factors and have offered their unique perspective and assumptions on the forces impacting market revenue growth. Pricing analysis, value chain analysis and list of active key participants are some of the other inclusions of this recently published report titled “Suture Anchor Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027.”

To present a crystal clear picture of the market to our clients our analysts have provided detailed information about market size, revenue forecast, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities in all the seven regions that have been studied in this report. Apart from regional insights, we have also given comprehensive information on various segments and sub-segments. For the better understanding of the entire market, we have divided the market based on product type, material type, tying type, end user and region.

Report Structure

This report includes global suture anchor devices market overview that consists of market size and forecast, Y-o-Y growth and absolute $ opportunity. The analysts have made a comprehensive evaluation of the key market dynamics and have also studied the various micro-economic factors, supply and demand side drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends that are likely to impact the global suture anchor devices market. Another section of the report consists of market definition and taxonomy. Product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the market estimations. All the currencies are converted to US$ at an average conversion rate of 2015. We have taken data and information from sources such as the World Bank publications and various companies’ annual and financial reports while inspecting this market. Market splits have been deduced from independent surveys and through extensive primary research. At the end of the report, we have included key strategic recommendations for both existing as well as new market players to emerge sustainably profitable.

Research Methodology

Each primary interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of suture anchor devices is deduced on the basis of type, where the average price of each suture anchor device type is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global suture anchor devices market is thus calculated from the data deduced from the average selling price and market volume.

For the 10-year forecast of the global suture anchor devices market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the supply side and the demand side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the market. In the compilation of the report, the forecasts are conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the global suture anchor devices market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Absorbable

Non-Absorbable

Material Type

Metallic Suture Anchor

Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor

PEEK Suture Anchor

Bio-composite Suture Anchor

All Suture Anchor

Tying Type

Knotless Suture Anchor

Knotted Suture Anchor

End User

Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

MEA

Global Suture Anchor Devices Market: Forecast by Region

The seven regions included in this report are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and MEA. The U.S., the UK, the Netherlands and Germany are few key markets that are estimated to witness a rising adoption of suture anchor devices in the coming years. North America and APEJ dominated the global suture anchor devices market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue in the next decade. North America and Western Europe are expected to be the most lucrative among all regional markets, with an attractiveness index of 3.2 and 1.4 respectively.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Suture Anchor Devices Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Pricing Analysis, by Region

4. North America Suture Anchor Devices Market Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2027

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Regional Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Trends

4.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) By Country, 2012-2016

4.3.1. U.S.

4.3.2. Canada

4.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Country, 2017-2027

4.4.1. U.S.

4.4.2. Canada

4.5. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2012-2016

4.5.1. Absorbable

4.5.2. Non- Absorbable

4.6. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2017-2027

4.6.1. Absorbable

4.6.2. Non- Absorbable

4.7. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Material Type , 2012-2016

4.7.1. Metallic Suture Anchor

4.7.2. Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor

4.7.3. PEEK Suture Anchor

4.7.4. Bio-composite Suture Anchor

4.7.5. All Suture

4.8. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Material Type , 2017-2027

4.8.1. Metallic Suture Anchor

4.8.2. Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor

4.8.3. PEEK Suture Anchor

4.8.4. Bio-composite Suture Anchor

4.8.5. All Suture

And So On…

