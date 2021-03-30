Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Increasing R&D Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the clinical trial supplies market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research was mainly used to identify and collect information for this study of the market. The secondary sources used for this study include the Association of International Contract Research Organizations (AICRO), American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), Clinical and Contract Research Association (CCRA), Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), ClinicalTrials.gov, Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), Society for Clinical Trials (SCT), American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), American Federation for Medical Research (AFMR), Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR), Annual Reports, Press Releases, SEC Filings, Expert Interviews, and Investor Presentations. These sources were also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification, and segmentation according to industry trends, regional/country-level markets, market developments, and technology perspectives.

Primary Research:

In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify the critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as assess future prospects of the market. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.

Logistics services segment to dominate the clinical trial supplies market in 2020

Based on service, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into logistics; distribution, storage, and retention; packaging, labeling, and blinding; manufacturing; comparator sourcing; and solutions. The logistics services segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2020, primarily due to the globalization of clinical trials and the increasing number of trials involving temperature-sensitive products.

Phase III segment to register the highest growth in the clinical trial supplies market, by phase

Based on phase, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, and BA/BE studies. The phase III segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market in 2020. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that phase III trials are the most expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to design and run.

North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies

The global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can primarily be attributed to the presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region.

The prominent players operating in the global clinical trial supplies market include Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

