Care Management Solutions Market – Technological Advancements in Healthcare It Solutions

The global care management solutions market is projected to reach USD 19.28 billion by 2023 from USD 9.15 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market are the implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers, government initiatives and regulations promoting patient-centric care, initiatives to promote healthcare IT, rising geriatric population, and need to reduce healthcare costs are driving the growth of the care management solutions market.

By application, disease management solutions are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of applications, the care management solutions market is broadly segmented into disease management, case management, utilization management, other applications. In 2018, the disease management segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the ability of these solutions to reduce the cost of care with the help of protocol management and prevent episodes of ill health through comprehensive health management.

By end user, the payers segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into payers, providers, and other end users. The payers segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The deployment of care management solutions is increasing among payers as it helps them in the effective management of patient health records, claims processing and reimbursement tasks, coordinating care for their members, and ensuring better health outcomes to mitigate their risk burden. The growing stringency ofregulations for payers is another important factor driving the adoption of care management solutions in this end-user segment.

North America to dominate the market in 2018

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the care management solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increased adoption of care management solutions by healthcare providers and payers to meet the healthcare goals of better quality care and lower healthcare costs. Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the care management solutions market.

Global Key Players:

EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US), Casenet, LLC (US), Medecision Inc. (US), ZeOmega Inc. (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), and TCS Healthcare Technologies (US) are the key players in the care management solutions market. Other players involved in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), i2i Systems, Inc. (US), Pegasystems Inc. (US), and Epic Corporation Inc. (US).

