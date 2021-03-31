HoduSoft Announced HoduCC – Auto Dialer Software to Streamline the Daily Operations of Banks

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft is one of the well-renowned Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India that provides cost-effective, top-class VoIP solutions. Since its inception, the company has introduced numerous innovative products for communication. Among its variety of products, one of the best offerings by HoduSoft is the HoduCC – Auto Dialer Software for banks. Almost every industry in today’s time has adopted the latest technologies and innovations to make their communication process smooth, flawless, and highly-efficient. Similarly, the banking industry is incorporating technological advancements in their system to ease their daily operations. The banking industry is one such sector that deals with a lot of data and call volume. In order to handle each call and data in a smarter way, Auto dialer software can be of great help.

The auto dialer system offered by HoduSoft automates the complex system of a bank’s outbound calling campaign. Auto dialer system automatically dials the phone numbers provided by the system and when the call gets connected with the customer, the system either plays a pre-recorded message or transfers the call to the available agent. Thereby, facilitates enhanced dial rate and improved efficiency of agents. Some of the key features of auto dialer call center software include:

CRM Integration

Call Scheduling

Call Recording

Call Reporting

IVR (Interactive Voice Response)

Live Monitoring

Dashboard Management

All these features help to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the banking system. Additionally, it helps to make the customer experience highly satisfactory.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “HoduSoft is popular worldwide for offering highly-functional and unique products. HoduCC is one of the most popular and widely admired products by HoduSoft. This outbound and inbound call center software is designed to provide flawless end-to-end business communication. The auto dialer software for banks is designed to automate the entire banking system. By implementing the auto dialer, the agents are not required to dial each and every contact number manually. This helps to save a lot of time for the agents that they can invest in some other important tasks.”

The concerned person further added, “The auto dialer system can be customized to meet the varied requirements of businesses across industries. For the banking industry, the dialer can be tailored with state-of-the-art features that help to streamline the flow of communication between the banks and their customers. Our auto dialer system for banks consists of numerous benefits. Some of the key benefits of this call center solution include increased operational efficiency, better lead generation ratio, real-time monitoring, reduced workforce, campaign analytics management, etc.”

HoduSoft’s, HoduCC- auto dialer system is a highly proficient solution available to resolve customer issues quickly and efficiently while delivering exceptional customer services. For more details related to the auto dialer software or to get a free demo of the system, one can visit- https://hodusoft.com/auto-dialer-software/.

About HoduSoft

Established in the year 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution providers in India. The company has served more than 200 customers in 32 countries spread across 6 continents along with 51 partners offering the products throughout the world. With years of experience in the VoIP industry, HoduSoft has come up with several innovative products like HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf to redefine communication. With a dedicated approach towards developing world-class solutions and a wide variety of products, HoduSoft ensures the best returns on technological investments.

Contact:

Company: HoduSoft

Address:

201-Sarthik II,

Opp. Rajpath Club,

SG Highway, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat, India – 380054.

Contact Number:

Phone: INDIA: +91-79-48939393, +91-8866728362

USA: +1 707-708-4638

Email: sales@hodusoft.com

Website: https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12863837-hodusoft-announced-hoducc-auto-dialer-software-to-streamline-the-daily-operations-of-banks.html