Dora Kurimay: The Leading Mental Performance Coach Helping Young Athletes To Overcome Challenges

Dora Kurimay is a well-known mental performance coach with years of experience in pushing athletes beyond their limits for success and growth.

Posted on 2021-03-31 by in Internet & Online, Sports // 0 Comments

New York City, NY, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Dora Kurimay is a New York-based mental performance coach who guides young athletes in order to maximize their performance using different methods such as stress management, confidence maintenance, morale-boosting, mindfulness meditation for athletes, and much more. She has already helped a number of athletes and currently assisting others ranging from different sports, including tennis, table tennis, gymnastics, squash, heptathlon, karate, swimming, soccer, golf, and softball. Along with this, Dora Kurimay also assists teams with effective training programs to provide them internal balance by reducing stress so they can focus on their game.

Dora Kurimay is also a former European Table Tennis champion with a number of international medals in her bag. She constantly provides conferences and seminars for athletes across the globe in order to deal with mental blocks causing problems in their performance. Apart from this, Dora Kurimay is a successful author of published books, including ‘My Stories of Mental Toughness On and Off the Table’, ‘Get Your Game Face On Workbook’ & ‘Get Your Game Face On Like The Pros!’. Currently, she is working as an Adjunct Faculty Member for MA Sport Psychology students at John F. Kennedy University.

Dora Kurimay uses her years of experience and training to assist young athletes by making them understand the importance of stress management, confidence, mental toughness, performance rituals, the importance of families, goal setting. She also teaches her students how mindfulness exercises for athletes can make a real difference on the field.

About Dora Kurimay- Dora Kurimay is a former table tennis champion now working as a mental performance coach.

Express Press Release Distribution