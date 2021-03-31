North America is Slated to Dominate the Global Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market | Nestlé ,Abbott

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Genetic disorders have been highly prevalent since the past several years. Amongst all the genetic anomalies known to humankind, urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency are highly prevalent around the world. OTC deficiency is inherited in an X-linked recessive manner – males are more commonly affected as compared to females. The prevalence of OTC deficiency is estimated to range from 1 in 14,000 to 77,000 people. Therefore, healthcare providers have been ramping up their R&D capacities to discover potential cures.

Surge in the number of patients suffering from this deficiency is likely fuel the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market. According to Fact.MR’s estimates, the global OTC deficiency treatment market will more ever closer to billion dollar mark by 2030, expanding at a steady CAGR throughout the 2020-2030 forecast period.

Key Takeaways from OTC Deficiency Treatment Market Report

North America is slated to dominate the global ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market, with Asia Pacific is following closely.

By product, Ravicti OCT deficiency treatment drugs are likely to pivot market growth.

Orally administrable drugs will enjoy high popularity, owing to ease of ingestion and minimal trauma.

Hospital pharmacies will be the primary point-of-sale for OCT deficiency treatment drugs.

The threat of COVID-19 infection and fatality increases for patients suffering from other co-morbidities, heightening the need for innovation in vaccines, which is giving imputes to the growth of the ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market.

“Conferment of orphan drug status by regulatory bodies is motivating manufacturers to accelerate development of novel OTC deficiency treatment formulations,” infers a Fact.MR analyst.

OTC Deficiency Treatment Market: Competition Analysis

The global ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market is interspersed with the presence of several renowned pharmaceutical companies. Product launches, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations form a part and parcel of prominent players’ key consolidation strategies.

In February 2010, Abbott Laboratories acquired Solvay S.A for US$ 6.2 billion. This led to the company’s pharmaceutical products portfolio expansion and presence in key emerging markets.

In 2017, Mead Johnson Nutrition entered a merger agreement with Reckitt Benckiser, thereby allowing the company to market its nutrition enhancing products on a much wider scale by tapping into a much larger customer base. Some of its products include Enfamil®, Enfagrow®, and Choco Milk®, among others.

With respect to product development, Arcturus Technologies is working on multiple OTC deficiency treatment drugs. It currently markets LUNAR® delivery based Messenger RNA (mRNA) infused medicines to treat protein deficiency diseases such as UCDs.

More Valuable Insights on Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the basis of product (buphenyl, ravicti, ammonul, dietary supplements, and others), route of administration (oral and intravenous), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across five major regions.

