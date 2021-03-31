Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Collagen Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach USD 679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Global Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach USD 94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the Study;

– To define, describe, and forecast the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine by source, application, and region

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

– To analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, and core competencies in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine

Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 177 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Collagen & Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine”

By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. The bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

On the basis of application, the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gelatin hydrogels provide a moist environment for healing while protecting the wound, with the additional advantage of being comfortable for patients due to their cooling effect and non-adhesiveness to wound tissue.

Geographical View in-detailed: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontists, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Key Leaders: The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).

Few of the instances of the strategies followed by the players have been discussed below:

– In April 2017, Collagen Solutions entered into an agreement with Smart Matrix Limited (SML) (U.K.), a provider of wound healing products, for the development and manufacturing of Smart Matrix, a wound care scaffold used to close full-thickness wounds and regenerate the dermis.

– In January 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation acquired Derma Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), a tissue regeneration company that focuses on advanced wound and burn care. This acquisition enabled Integra to expand its capabilities in regenerative technology with the addition of Derma Sciences’ amniotic tissue-based products.