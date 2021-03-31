Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2024

Felton, California , USA, Mar 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market is estimated to grow significantly in the years to come owing to its rigorous carrier efforts to adopt modern networking technologies. Software defined networking technology is a cloud computing approach that enables network management and efficient network configuration to enhance network monitoring and performance. Its aim is to advance network control by allowing service providers and organizations to reply quickly to varying business necessities. This technology is used in several ways by different organizations including cloud computing & data centers, carriers, service providers and enterprise campuses.

The factors that are driving overall market growth are growing alliance of several data centers, growth in network intricacy and diverse traffic pattern, rising demand for cloud service, and growing evolution and demand in mobility. However, lack of skilled staff and supremacy & strict security standards are the factors restraining overall market growth in the years to come.

Software Defined Networking End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Enterprise

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Services Provides

Software Defined Networking Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Integration and Deployment

Training and Maintenance

Managed Services

Software Defined Networking Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization/Control Software

SDN Application

Software Defined Networking Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

The key players in software defined networking (SDN) industry are Cisco, IBM, HP, NEC Corporation, Intel, Juniper, Arista Network, Huawei, Big Switch Network, Extreme Networks, Pics8, Plexxi, AT&T, and Pluribus.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Software Defined Networking (SDN) market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Software Defined Networking (SDN) market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

