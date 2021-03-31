Packaging Adhesives Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Initiatives and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Packaging Adhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Packaging Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2025. Packaging Adhesives (PA) are the adhesives used for binding together two or more surfaces by limiting direct contact of packaging materials to harsh atmosphere that pledges degradation. These adhesives are exclusively used in industries like wood, food & beverage, automotive, and construction.

Key Players:

B. Fuller

3M

Sika AG

The DOW Chemical Company

Bostik SA (Arkema Group)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

DAP Products, Inc.

Franklin International, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The packaging adhesives industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising durability and versatility of rigid adhesive products, presence of innovative flexible packaging adhesive products, and can handle an exclusive range of end-use temperatures are documented as major factors of packaging adhesives market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Type Outlook:

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Technology Outlook:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Application Outlook:

Flexible Packaging

Folding Carton

Case & Carton

Labeling

The flexible application accounted for the substantial share of packaging adhesives industry and is estimated to remain dominant in the coming years. This may be because of several regulations by FDA and upgradation of technologies in various sectors like research and development and pharma industries. Moreover, high demand for packed food as well as food & beverage are the factors ruling packaging adhesives. In addition, corrugated packaging sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of packaging adhesives market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising use of innovative techniques for the production of eco-friendly adhesives and high concentration on inventions gained from Research and Development (R&D). The United States is a major consumer of packaging adhesives in the region.

Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the significant CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising number of manufacturers in the region and growing supply chain of raw materials outside the region as well as within the region. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of packaging adhesives in the region.

